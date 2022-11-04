Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Milton Keynes Theatre Announce MKUH as Charity Partner

Working with them specifically to help raise funds for the new Radiotherapy Unit at the MKUH Cancer Centre.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Milton Keynes theatre announced a partnership with Milton Keynes Hospital Charity as their nominated charity partner. Working with them specifically to help raise funds for the new Radiotherapy Unit at the MKUH Cancer Centre.

Milton Keynes Theatre has historically supported a number of different charities through ticket giveaways, staff volunteering and fundraising events and collections. However, their newly created Charity Committee, made up of staff from the theatre, will be focusing these efforts to collaborate with their newly appointed Charity Partner.

This year's Panto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will kick off their first fundraising efforts with charity raffles and bucket collections across the festive season where the theatre hopes will see the theatre packed with audiences at over 50 performances. Moving forward the theatre hopes to create more fundraising opportunities and engage their staff, customers, partners and supporters in exciting and fun activities to support the charity.

Vanessa Holmes, Associate Director, Milton Keynes Hospital Charity says: "We are so proud to be partnering with Milton Keynes Theatre and would like to give a massive thank you to the team for choosing us as their preferred cause. To have the support of their staff, raising funds to support our new radiotherapy build, will help us make a big difference to patients and families affected by cancer in MK and the surrounding areas. We can't wait to start working with the team!"

Building of the new radiotherapy unit is due to start later this month with a view to open in 2024. The new radiotherapy unit will greatly enhance the experience of Milton Keynes patients needing radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, currently having to travel to Oxford. This journey can be extremely difficult for people, both physically and mentally, so the new unit will make a huge difference. It will be built next to the MKUH Cancer Centre, which opened in 2020, and was supported by the community through a large fundraising appeal.

Milton Keynes Theatre Manager Jaide Birch adds: "Over previous years the generosity and kindness of our audiences, supporters and staff to our charity appeals has been extraordinary. We are passionate about supporting charitable causes, particularly those that may affect our local community and so are delighted to be partnering with MKUH to help to raise funds for this much needed resource which we're sure will mean so much to the people of Milton Keynes and the wider community"

Find out more about Milton Keynes Theatre at atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes and Milton Keynes Hospital Charity at.mkhcharity.org.uk



