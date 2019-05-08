Milton Jones Announces UK Tour of New Show MILTON: IMPOSSIBLE

Phil Mcintyre Entertainments are announcing a brand new tour from Milton Jones - star of Mock The Week (BBC Two), BBC Radio 4 and Live at the Apollo (BBC One), household favourite, king of the one-liner and one of the UK's biggest selling comedians. Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible will take in 49 dates across the UK in 2020, beginning at Dorking Halls on 23rd January and concluding at Southend's Cliffs Pavilion on 18th April. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 10th May.

One man. One Mission. Is it possible? No, not really.

Complete with his unique style and eccentric shirts, Milton will reveal the truth behind having once been an international spy and then being given a somewhat disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock The Week (BBC Two), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow (BBC One) and even headline on Dave's One Night Stand (Dave). This is a love story with a twist, or at least a really bad sprain. Is it all just gloriously daft nonsense, or is there a deeper meaning? Every man has his price. Sainsbury's, where good food costs less.

Milton Jones said: "My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task. In it I play a Milton who appears to just have a job in Asda, but at night he's also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations. In a world where shopping trolleys collide, one man can bring everything together - all he needs is some pound coins. But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don't come running to me! Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there's a chance this show could unite the nation. Admittedly quite a small chance."

Milton's last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, saw over one hundred thousand people pack the rafters, with an entire leg of extra shows added to cater to demand, underlining his position as one of the UK's most popular and biggest selling comedians. Milton has co-written and performed in eleven of his own radio series for BBC Radio 4 and in 2012 Another Case of Milton Jones won the Silver Sony Award for Best Comedy. He won the Perrier Best Newcomer Award, is the winner of two Sony Awards, a Writers Guild Award nominee and his radio show Very World of Milton Jones was nominated for a British Comedy Award. Milton has also released three hugely successful live DVDs - Milton Jones - The Universe Tour. Part One - Earth Milton Jones Live, The Lion Whisperer and On the Road.





