Mercury Theatre's Dame Antony Stuart-Hicks Will Perform in Aid of the Theatre's Mercury For All Campaign

he Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that their legendary Dame Antony Stuart-Hicks will perform a one-off concert in aid of the theatre's Mercury For All campaign.

Dubbed the “Best Dame in the Country” by BritishTheatre.com's Paul T Davies, the theatre's resident Dame will take to the stage with songs, stand-up and lots of audience interaction in Live & Outrageous on Saturday 14th October at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale to Mercury priority members from today, with general sale from Friday 16th June at 10am.

For one night only there's a flamboyant, acid-tongued Scouser on the loose with a microphone…it can only mean one thing…Antony Stuart-Hicks is LIVE & OUTRAGEOUS!

Funds raised for the Mercury For All campaign will allow the theatre to continue to deliver: bursary places for all the theatre's Mercury Young Company groups; free participation and creative events; subsidised and funded activity for SEND young people; schools engagement activity ; support for young people and emerging local creative talent (workshops, masterclasses and mentoring); partnership working with local community groups including Refugee Action, The OutHouse and Community360; free or discounted tickets to Mercury shows for low income households and activities in care homes and residential units.

Antony Stuart-Hicks said, “It's always been a dream to do a one-man show - and I'm just so excited to be able to do it to raise money for the Mercury - which is a huge part of my life. I want to do my bit the only way I know how... by being live and outrageous in front of a crowd... who can't escape!”

Abbi Roberts, Development Director at Mercury Theatre said, “We are so excited and so grateful that Antony is bringing this unique show to the Mercury. As a charity we depend on fundraising and donations to continue our work onstage, as well as the community engagement we deliver across Colchester and Essex. Buying a ticket will help us continue to deliver wonderful experiences for people of all ages and abilities, and you will have an unforgettable night – trust me!”

Tickets for the show are from £15, with limited VIP tickets available. The performance is strictly 18+ and more information and booking can be found at Click Here. Tickets are on sale to Mercury priority members from today, with general sale from Friday 16th June at 10am.