Mercury Theatre Colchester Joins National Campaign To Save The UK's Theatres

The Mercury Theatre Colchester has today announced that it is joining forces with performing arts venues across the country as part of the national #SaveOurTheatres campaign. Launched by the Theatres Trust, the campaign aims to prevent the permanent closure of hundreds of UK theatres through raising awareness and vital funds.

The #SaveOurTheatres campaign, announced on Tuesday 8 September, highlights the very real risk facing theatres and performing arts venues due to the COVID19 pandemic. From the advent of lockdown in March, arts houses across Britain saw their main source of income disappear in an instant, when they were forced to close their doors, cancel shows and suspend ticket sales. The ongoing uncertainty around when and how these much loved organisations can reopen again, safely, and in a financially viable way, has put many at risk of permanent closure.

The Mercury Theatre was in the midst of a £9.8 million capital redevelopment project when lockdown came into play, causing significant delays to the building work taking place on the Balkerne Gate site.

