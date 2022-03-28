Matthias Sperling's NO-HOW GENERATOR Comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio in April

Matthias Sperling's newest work No-How Generator makes its London premiere in the Lilian Baylis Studio on Thursday 21 & Friday 22 April. Performed by Matthias Sperling, Katye Coe, and joined by SERAFINE1369 / Jamila Johnson-Smalla??as guest performer on 21 April, anda??Fernanda Muñoz-Newsomea??as guest performer on 22 April.

No-How Generator invites audiences to experience a ritual-like performance that connects scientific perspectives on embodied cognition with more magical ways of knowing, such as divination, alchemy, shamanism or hypnosis.a??a??Embodied cognition is an approach to understanding mind, consciousness and intelligence as processes that are fundamentally constituted by bodies and their movement in relation with their environment. Sperling's choreographic perspective weaves connections between embodied cognition's scientific emphasis on bodily, felt and intuitive forms of intelligence, and the ways that these same bodily ways of knowing can be considered active in magical practices like divination.



With both seriousness and gently subversive humour, the work reflects on a dance performance's potential to serve as a collective experience where particular forms of knowing are conjured into being - for performers and audience members alike.a??a??

Matthias Sperling said: "No-How Generator is full of paradoxes and contradictions that animate it. All of this opens up a lot of complexity, and yet it's also very simple - just like the artform of dance and the experience of being a living body-person in the world is at once infinitely complex and very immediately present. My invitation is: just come, be part of the experience of No-How Generator and ideally bring some curiosity, openness and intuitiveness (and a slight sense of humour)."