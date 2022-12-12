Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET Comes To Wolverhampton Next Year

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced that Matthew Bourne's New Adventures will play Wolverhampton for the first time from Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 October 2023 with ROMEO AND JULIET, which gives Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. A masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the madness of first love, ROMEO AND JULIET garnered universal critical acclaim when it premiered in 2019, and now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne's world renowned dance theatre productions.

The 2023 production of ROMEO AND JULIET is the first Co-Production between New Adventures and Sadler's Wells. A relationship that dates back nearly 30 years; New Adventures have been performing at Sadler's Wells since 1993. In 2005 Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, Alistair Spalding, appointed Matthew Bourne as one of the organisations first Associate Artists and in 2006 New Adventures became a Resident Company.

Matthew Bourne said today: "I had resisted creating a new production of "ROMEO and JULIET" for many years wondering if there was anything new to say in a much-performed work. In 2019 I found that inspiration in a countrywide young talent development project that surrounded the original production. Working alongside my usual world class creative team but with a team of "young artistic associates' and a young cast of super talented emerging dance artists, we created something relevant, questioning and deeply moving.... But also, an unexpected hit show! I'm therefore thrilled to announce its long-awaited return as part of the celebrated New Adventures repertoire to entertain and provoke audiences with its powerful and timely tale of young love."

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with the New Adventures Artistic team; Etta Murfitt (Associate Artistic Director), Lez Brotherston (Set and Costume design), Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Paul Groothuis (Sound Design) and Arielle Smith (Associate Choreographer) with Terry Davies' thrillingly fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev's dynamic score.

