March Programme Announced at The Epstein Theatre

Spring has sprung at Liverpool's Epstein Theatre where audiences are being promised a brilliant programme of live music, drama and comedy throughout March.

Theatre lovers have flocked to the historic Hanover Street venue to the enjoy a fantastic range of live entertainment since it reopened its doors three months ago.

And that entertainment continues in the run up to Easter, with Epstein Entertainments Ltd bringing together an irresistible line-up of top talent to appeal to all tastes.

The programme opens on Thursday 3 March when Klub Kids: Presents The Vivienne As Cher. Expect a colourful full drag production with dancers and aerial performers and a dazzling host in what is a sold-out show.

Orton: Fallen Angel comes to the Epstein on Friday 4 March. This new play written by Wes Williams and brought to the stage by Grin Theatre Company reimagines the turbulent relationship between British gay playwright Joe Orton and his partner Kenneth Halliwell. Based on true events and incidents, it explores their lives together and what eventually tore them apart. Suitable for over 18s only.

The music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will fill the theatre on Friday 11 March when The Jersey Beats present Oh What a Nite! This tribute show with a difference is led by vocalist Matt Andrews and along with the vocal talents of the Four Seasons, the production also features comedy host Leye D Johns and the Viva showgirls.

Laughterhouse Comedy takes over the Epstein stage on Saturday 12 March for an evening of much-needed giggles and big belly laughs. The line-up is set to be Phil Nichol, Craig Hill, Jarred Christmas and Chris Cairns.

Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road's Ben-Ryan Davies stars as the Prince in Sleeping With Beauty: An Adult Pantomime on Sunday 13 March. The cast also includes Liam Mellor, Jimmy Burton-Iles and Robert Squire. Suitable for audiences aged 16 and over.

On Thursday 17 March the theatre hosts this year's Coram Shakespeare Schools Festival - the world's largest youth drama festival. See the Bard's best-loved stories brought to life as never before in special abridged versions and support young people from the community at the same time.

There's a whole lot of shakin' going on Friday 18 March thanks to This Is Merseybeat. The celebration of Liverpool's amazing Sixties' sound features the Cavern Club's resident Merseybeat combo The Shakers along with some very special guests.

Music also plays a central role in Asa Murphy's play Irish Annie's on Saturday 19 March. Liverpool legend Ricky Tomlinson and actress Catherine Rice - playing the titular Annie - join Murphy and six-strong live band The Shenanigans in a madcap evening of music and laughter set in an Irish bar. There are two performances of the show which includes new music by Murphy along with old favourites like Dirty Old Town, Whiskey in the Jar and Danny Boy.

Relive the golden days of Seventies' glam rock with T.Rextasy: The Greatest Hits Tour on Thursday 24 March. T.Rextasy have been celebrating the style and music of Marc Bolan and T-Rex for two decades and are the only band endorsed and approved of by Bolan's family, estate and original members of T-Rex.

Meanwhile the magical Music of the Night on Friday 25 March invites audiences to join tenor Roy Locke in an evening which celebrates the best of musical theatre, with songs from musicals including Les Mis, The Lion King, West Side Story and Phantom of the Opera. He will be joined by musical director Per Neilsen and special guest Leigh Rhianon Coggins (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables).

The work of one of the greatest American songsmiths of the 20th Century is at the heart of The Burt Bacharach Songbook on Saturday 26 March which promises music lovers a sophisticated masterclass in melody. Liverpool-born, Atlantic recording artist John Reilly is joined on stage by a brilliant backing band in this unmissable evening.

Razor sharp comedian Gary Delaney brings his touring show Gary Delaney in Punderland to the theatre on Sunday 27 March. Expect a cavalcade of comedy and masterful one-liners.

And then The Comeback Special returns to the stage from Wednesday 30 March to Saturday 2 April, with shows at 7.30pm and a 2pm Saturday matinee. The play is by Ian Salmon, who also penned Girls Don't Play Guitars, Venus Rising and Those Two Weeks, and this latest production follows a sold-out run at Liverpool Royal Court's Studio in 2019.

The new management team at the helm of The Epstein Theatre is Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.

Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director at Epstein Entertainments Ltd, said: "There's been a fantastic response from audiences since the Epstein reopened its doors in December.

"We're really pleased to be able to present such a strong programme to theatregoers, music lovers and comedy fans - all staged within the setting of one of Liverpool's most beautiful and historical theatres.

"March is another busy month for us with a brilliant variety of visiting and homegrown talent for people to enjoy."

How to Book

Book online: www.epsteintheatre.co.uk

Telephone bookings: Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm call 0844 888 9991 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge)

Group and school bookings are available by calling 0844 888 9991 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge)

In person: The Epstein Theatre Box Office is open Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 6pm, or two hours prior to the performance time on Sundays or Bank Holidays. Please note there is a £1 per ticket transaction fee when booking in person at the box office.