Malthouse Theatre's BECAUSE THE NIGHT Extended Until September 2021

Malthouse Theatre's landmark immersive theatre show Because The Night extended until September 2021

Theatre adventure Because The Night, devised during Melbourne's winter lockdown in 2020, has been extended until 26 September 2021 after selling more tickets than any other show in Malthouse Theatre's history.

The production opened on 23 March this year and has been welcoming waves of new audiences to the theatre, delivering an immersive experience that gives visitors the choice of what to do, what to see and experience. Taking place takes place across more than 30 custom-built fantasy rooms in the historic Malthouse building in Southbank, it has captured Melbourne's imagination.

Devised by Malthouse Theatre's artistic team, including Artistic Director and Co-CEO Matthew Lutton, and Resident Artists Ra Chapman and Kamarra Bell-Wykes, Because The Night was created as a direct response to COVID-19 in order to perform to reduced audience numbers and promote a safe theatre experience for actors and audiences.

Drawing inspiration from the explosive story of Hamlet, audiences can freely explore the detailed world of Elsinore as the performance unfolds around them. As a silent witness to the story, audiences start from one of three entrances and can follow the actors and the main narratives, or venture off the beaten track to uncover hidden rooms and secrets hiding in the palace.

Malthouse Theatre's Artistic Director, Matthew Lutton said: "It is thrilling to have Because The Night performing again. The eagerness of audiences returning so quickly after the lockdown is energising.

"We can't extend Because The Night beyond September, but I hope we can welcome as many as possible into Elsinore before 26 September. It is constantly evolving: new content has been added to the show and we celebrate the arrival of an incredible new cast member, Kurt Pimblett. It's joyful to be part of a theatre experience that is always evolving, responding and growing."

Tickets are now on sale for performances until 26 September 2021, with two performances nightly at 6pm and 8.30pm from Tuesdays to Sundays, and a matinee performance at 1pm on Saturday.