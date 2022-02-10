Maiya Quansah-Breed and Billy Luke Nevers Will Lead World Premiere of THE LOVE REVUE at London's Phoenix Arts Club

Olivier Award-nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six, Rent) and Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet, Jesus Christ Superstar) will star in the world premiere of Dominic Powell's musical revue The Love Revue at London's Phoenix Arts Club.

The Love Revue is an eclectic collection of songs questioning and exploring fundamental contemporary beliefs surrounding love, relationships and identity curated by stage and screen creative Dominic Powell from works within his musical theatre repertoire.

Reworking elements of Powell's original musical Date 1 to 10 (Landor Theatre), the musical revue is a melting pot of pop, R'n'B and musical theatre are stirred with dynamic poetry and readings as lovers Peter and Ruth encounter a sizzling adventure of heartbreak and discovery confronting fears from their past.

The Love Revue will debut at the Phoenix Arts Club with performances at 7:00pm and 9:00pm on Monday 21st February. Special guests, who will perform alongside Maiya Quansah-Breed and Billy Luke Nevers, will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the performances, from £15, are now on sale at the Phoenix Art Theatre's website and box office.

Maiya Quansah-Breed reunites with Dominic Powell having been featured on the Original Studio Cast Recording of Powell's musical CASES and performed in the Barn Theatre in Cirencester's virtual concert, The Barn Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell, celebrating Powell's work. Maiya Quansah-Breed received an Olivier Award nomination for her performance as Catherine Parr in the original cast of the musical smash-hit Six and has since gone on to appear as Mimi in Rent (Hope Mill Theatre), Laura in the West End premiere of Scott Alan's song cycle The Distance You Have Come and the West End premiere of Drew Gasparini's I Could Use A Drink (Garrick Theatre).

Billy Luke Nevers is currently a cast member of & Juliet in the West End and also recently appeared in Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Dr Seuss' The Grinch Musical! Live on Sky & NBC and I Could Use A Drink at Garrick Theatre. Further credits include: Bring it On (Southwark Playhouse), Spring Awakening (Curve, Leicester), The Color Purple in Concert (Cadogan Hall), An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth (London Palladium).

Quansah-Breed and Nevers have previously performed together in the West End in I Could Use A Drink at the Garrick Theatre and Roles We'll Never Play at Vaudeville Theatre. The duo also performed their first joint cabaret at the Phoenix Arts Club in June 2021.

Dominic Powell is a creative and producer for stage and screen with recent credits including CASES The Musical (The BRIT School), the CASES Original Studio Cast Recording and "The Barn Presents: The Music of Dominic Powell" (Barn Theatre). Dominic also curated interview series "In The Room" and concert "The Road to Prominence" for thespie.com and he has produced and premiered new writing across London in venues such as The Other Palace, Phoenix Artist Club, The Vaults, Cockpit Theatre, Park Theatre, Landor Theatre, Above the Arts and the Theatre Café. Dominic's musical theatre repertoire is featured as part of New UK Musicals.