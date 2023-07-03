MZA Presents Connor Burns - VERTIGO At Edinburgh Fringe

Connor's Scottish-level cynicism and self-deprecation punctuates a disarmingly relaxed persona and an intelligent, razor-sharp wit.
POPULAR
MZA presents Connor Burns - VERTIGO. From one of the most exciting emerging new stars in the live stand-up scene, VERTIGO is Connor's second solo show, featuring punchline-packed tales of ugly dogs, relationships and the inevitable family drama. Hilarious, relatable, a bit rude in places perhaps and always served with a brilliant delivery for proper belly laughs. A prolific joke writer, Connor's Scottish-level cynicism and self-deprecation punctuates a disarmingly relaxed persona and an intelligent, razor-sharp wit.
Following on from his understated yet superbly successful 2022 fringe debut in a 60 seat room, Connor's burgeoning reputation as “one to watch” has seen him already add 8 extra performances to his 2023 Edinburgh Fringe season (in a 110 seater this time), barely a week after the programme launched. He premiered VERTIGO at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and has to date sold out 5 performances at the Glasgow Stand, with more dates being added as part of his debut UK tour in the autumn of 2023.
Connor has also sold-out multiple solo shows across Australia, touring Down Under an unprecedented three separate times just in 2022 alone. In addition to his solo tour shows, he has supported Larry Dean and Daniel Sloss in the UK, also opening for Sloss in several very large Australian theatres and he closed the Sydney Comedy Festival Gala at the Sydney Opera House. He has taped a set for Just For Laughs while in Sydney, being shortlisted for their prestigious Montreal “New faces” line-up in 2023 as a result.
If you love live stand-up, then check out this brilliant and exciting Edinburgh local – just remember that you saw him first at Just the Tonic! Tickets start at £5 and you can buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue.
Connor Burns: VERTIGO
3 - 27 August, 8.30pm (60 mins)
PLUS EXTRA SHOWS: 11/12 @9.45pm + 24/25/26/27 @5.50pm
No performance 14 + 16 August
VENUE 393: Just the Tonic NUCLEUS, SUB-ATOMIC STUDIO 140 The Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9RR
AGE RESTRICTION: 16+
WARNING: SOME STRONG LANGUAGE
TICKETS: Buy a ticket in advance to guarantee entry or Pay What You Want at the venue
Venue https://edinburgh.justthetonic.com/event/88:3130/
Fringe 0131-226 0000 / https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/connor-burns-vertigo
Videos
|Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/27-7/28)
|Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
|La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
|Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
|The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
|VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
|Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
|Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You