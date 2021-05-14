MY NIGHT WITH REG By Kevin Elyot Announced At The Turbine Theatre

The Turbine Theatre proudly presents Kevin Elyot's award-winning dark comedy My Night With Reg in a dazzling new revival, directed by Matt Ryan. The production will run from 7 July - 21 August 2021, with opening night on Tuesday 13 July.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Turbine Theatre said, "I'm beyond privileged that our first production to reopen The Turbine Theatre will be a revival of Kevin Elyot's seminal play My Night With Reg. This witty and poignant portrait of a moment in time remains relevant 27 years after its premiere and is without doubt one of my favourite plays.



The work remains one of the most important gay plays ever written and is an intricate exploration of both the beauty and complexities of gay life and relationships and their position in society. Upon re-reading the play a few months ago I was struck by both how far we've come, and yet, in some ways, how far we still have to go. I'm honoured to be presenting this play and hope that audiences are moved by it as much as I still am.



We re-open our doors with a renewed sense of purpose, as resilient as ever and this time to stay. On a personal note, I'd like to thank our loyal audience for the support we've received over the last year. It has not gone un-noticed and we are truly grateful."

This modern classic, which captures the fragility of friendship, happiness and life itself, won both the 1995 Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, after its premiere at the Royal Court and subsequent transfer to the West End.

Set in Guy's London flat, old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis.

My Night With Reg at The Turbine Theatre has designs by Lee Newby and casting by Will Burton CDG. Casting and further creatives will be announced shortly.