MTPRIDE Continues With All Female/Trans LGBTQ+ Virtual Concert Sinqueerly, Me

The second of several events in the MTPRIDE concert series, Sinqueerly, Me, broadcasts tonight! MTPRIDE celebrates Pride past, present and future through performances from Musical Theatre stars who are also members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sinqueerly Me brings Queer Womxn and Trans folk to the forefront. Two hosts will choose songs through which their own life story as an LGBTQ+ womxn/non-binary person can be told: from queer classics, to re-imagined pop songs and new writing. These songs will be brought to life by an ensemble of West End stars and up-and-coming LGBTQ+ Female/Trans performers, resulting in a hysterical, heart-warming and occasionally challenging show about discovering your own queer voice.

The concert will be streamed on the MPTheatricals Youtube Channel on Wednesday 1st July, at 8pm BST.

Hosted by Since U Been Gone's Teddy Lamb, and Dragprov's Francesca Forristal (better known as Drag King Christian Adore), the cast will feature west end performers including Footloose star Evie Rose Lane, Pretty Woman's Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke and Bring It On's Roshani Abbey.

Other cast members include: Rosie Ash, Jo Barr, Eleanor Faye, Ashley Gibbins, Kaidyn Niall Hinds, Beth Hinton-Lever, Robyn Holdaway, Alfie Jallow, Harrison Knights, Freddie Love, Meg Mcgrady, Jordan McMahon, Shania Mundy, Holly Musgrave, Emily Qualmann, Robin Simoes Da Silva , Faye Wheeler, Elliott Wooster and Aitch Wylie.

Full details and schedule can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk. All events will be available on a Pay What You Can basis as MTPRIDE believes it is vital that queer focused works are easily accessible, particularly for younger LGBTQ+ viewers. All proceeds will be split between UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence, and a support fund for the artists involved.

More information on each performance, how to watch and support MTPRIDE can be found at www.mtpride.co.uk.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You