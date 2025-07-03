MOG’S CHRISTMAS Comes to Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced a new Christmas production from everyone’s favourite cat, Mog. Following on from their critically acclaimed production of Mog the Forgetful Cat, The Wardrobe Ensemble have created a festive version of the show for 2025. Mog’s Christmas, featuring more of Judith Kerr’s beloved and iconic stories, will run from 6th to 31st December, with a press performance on Wednesday 10th December at 4pm.

The lively and enchanting production directed by Helena Middleton (Pippi Longstocking) will have songs, live music, and a menagerie of creatures little and large. These timeless tales of family, friendship, and festive fun are brought to life to allow a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog.

It's Christmas time, and the Thomas family are looking back on the past year and all the adventures they've shared with their cat, Mog - from catching a burglar in the spring to a dramatic summer chase at the V.E.T. Now as they prepare for the festive season, Mog is baffled by strange noises, peculiar smells, and – what’s this? A tree moving indoors!

Amidst the festive chaos, will Mog ever come inside for Christmas? Join Mog and the Thomas family for a heartwarming Christmas adventure filled with surprises, snowy mischief, and the true meaning of family.

Based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

Mog the Forgetful Cat was originally produced by Royal & Derngate, Northampton, The Old Vic and The Wardrobe Ensemble.