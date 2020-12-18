MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT to Live Stream Performances to Your Sofa Over Christmas

With the latest round of Government restrictions closing theatres in London, the original Mischief team will not be deterred and have announced that they will be performing their improv show Mischief Movie Night In, streaming a new movie every night from the Mischief emergency comedy bunker at IMMERSIVE|LDN, live into homes from 27 - 31 December 2020. Tickets are from £10 and are on sale now. For more information please visit mischiefcomedy.com/our-work/mischief-movie-night/about

We still need YOU to come up with the title, the genre and location of our improvised movie, but your suggestions will now be via social media! So please tune in and log on for our WATCH-ALONG exclusive live streams to participate or simply enjoy with friends and family over the festive season.

Interactivity is at the heart of Mischief Movie Night, with audience suggestions making each movie and show unique. And Mischief Movie Night In will be no different.

Audiences can follow along with the #MischiefMovieNight fun on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. During the show, Mischief will take suggestions in live-time from these platforms for genres, locations and titles.

The cast include Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Dave Hearn as No Idea, Nancy Zamit as Don't Know Yet, Jonathan Sayer as ???, Joshua Elliott as TBC, Harry Kershaw as Couldn't Tell You and Niall Ransome as Guess Who. They will be joined by musicians Yshani Perinpanayagam and Richard Baker.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work and also has a programme of workshops. Before the recent government restrictions, The Play That Goes Wrong had returned to the Duchess Theatre and Mischief Movie Night was playing at the Vaudeville Theatre. The Play That Goes Wrong is currently playing at Theatre Royal Bath. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One. The Goes Wrong Show will be back on Tuesday 22 December at 7.00pm on BBC One, with The Nativity Christmas special.The company is owned and controlled by its original members and is led by a creative group and its directors Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer.

Mischief Movie Night is created by Mischief. Lighting Design by David Howe. Mischief Movie Night was produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd and Mischief Theatre Ltd