MAMMA MIA! UK Tour Adds Additional Dates and Venues

MAMMA MIA! will embark on a new UK tour from 24 October 2025 and has announced additional dates and venues. The new dates and venues for 2026 are: Swansea Building Society Arena (13 January – 24 January 2026), His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (27 January – 7 February 2026), Newcastle Theatre Royal (11 – 28 February 2026), Palace Theatre Manchester (3 – 21 March 2026), Curve, Leicester (24 - 29 March 2026).

Previously announced dates are: Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (24 October – 8 November 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (11 - 22 November 2025), New Theatre Oxford (25 November – 6 December 2025), Edinburgh Playhouse (9 December 2025 – 4 January 2026).

Further tour dates and venues are to be announced. For more information and to book the newly announced venues visit mamma-mia.com. Casting for the tour is to be announced.



From West End to global phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer’s ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads unfolding on a Greek island idyll.

This irresistibly funny show has been thrilling audiences all around the world and now there’s never been a better time to see this unforgettable musical. Whatever age you are, you can’t help but have the time of your life at MAMMA MIA!

Now in its 26th year, MAMMA MIA! has been seen by over 11 million people and has played over 10,000 performances in London’s West End. The MAMMA MIA! International Tour has visited 42 countries in the past 20 years, performed more than 3,750 shows and has been seen by over 7.3 million people. MAMMA MIA! became the 9th longest running show in Broadway history where it played a record-breaking run for 14 years. In 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China. MAMMA MIA! has been seen live on stage by over 70 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies.

Produced by Judy Craymer, MAMMA MIA! The Movie became the highest grossing live action musical film of all time upon its release in 2008. A second film, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, opened in July 2018 and became the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time. Both films starred Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, with Lily James, Andy Garcia and Cher joining them in the second film.

