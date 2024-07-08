MAGGIE & TED - ON AIR Comes to the Sarah Thorne Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



'Maggie & Ted - on Air' is one of three charity events being staged in Broadstairs this weekend. Star performers and writers are set to take the Sarah Thorne Theatre by storm on Saturday 13th July at 5:00pm and it's all for a great cause; proceeds will go to the Sir Edward Heath Charitable Foundation which gives bursaries to young people in the arts.

'Maggie & Ted - on Air' is written by Westminster insider, Michael McManus, who was Sir Edward Heath's political secretary for five years. The witty, clever, semi-staged radio show follows its smash hit West End run at the Garrick Theatre and subsequent transfer to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in 2021. It follows hot-on-the-heels of Michael McManus's recent highly acclaimed UK tour of Party Games!.

Don't miss all the hilarity as Broadstairs Boy, Ted Heath (Jack Klaff, 'Star Wars'), fights for his political life against his challenging one-time protegee, Maggie (Clare Bloomer - "stars the best Margaret Thatcher I've seen" - Gyles Brandreth). A powerful comedy drama.

Features an all-star cast...

'Maggie & Ted - on Air', marks the first ever live performance of the rewritten, definitive version of the widely acclaimed West End radio play and features several of the original cast. All the performers are generously giving their time without payment.

Clare Bloomer (Margaret Thatcher, 'Maggie & Ted', Garrick Theatre - West End, Yvonne Arnaud, White Bear Theatre) will reprise her role as Margaret Thatcher for which she received an award nomination ("stars the best Margaret Thatcher I've seen" - Gyles Brandreth); Jack Klaff ('Star Wars', 'For Your Eyes Only' and 'King David') takes on the role of Ted Heath; Jon Glover (Mr Cholmondley-Warner - 'Harry Enfield and Chums'; 'Charles Paris' and 'The Archers', BBC Radio 4) reprises several roles; Lisa Bowerman (Julianne in 'The Archers', BBC Radio 4, "Professor Bernice Summerfield" in the 'Doctor Who' Big Finish Productions spin-off audio series, and paramedic, Sandra Mute, in the BBC's 'Casualty' series) will play Edith Heath as well as Queen Elizabeth II); Nicholas Robinson is cast as Maggie's Private Secretary (credits include: William Beech in 'Goodnight Mister Tom', and he has more recently appeared in 'Tom's Midnight Garden' and the 'Ruth Rendell Mysteries'); Sir Roger Gale, former Deputy Speaker of The House of Commons, joins the cast as narrator, and the play's writer, Michael McManus, will appear in 'Maggie & Ted - on Air' for the first time ever, aptly taking on the role of Ted's Private Secretary.

About the Sir Edward Heath Charitable Foundation

The Sir Edward Heath Charitable Foundation aims to establish an annual tradition, close to Sir Edward Heath's birthday (9th July) - already dubbed "Tedstock" by The Times. There is something for everyone - political history, chat and gossip and top-class theatre. Maggie & Ted - on Air follows last year's hugely popular single event, Gyles Brandreth, that sold out within hours and was a triumph.

Sir Edward Heath was always so proud of his roots in Kent and Broadstairs, so the Foundation is delighted that such a fitting legacy for a great cause is being brought to the Sarah Thorne Theatre in Kent.

