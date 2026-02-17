MADNESS Schedules Additional Show at Brighton Beach Following High Demand

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brighton's iconic beachfront is set for an unforgettable summer takeover as Madness have announced an extra Brighton Beach date for Madness Presents ‘Madrophenia', as part of the On The Beach Festival.

Following overwhelming demand, Madness will now perform across two nights, adding a newly announced show on Thursday 23rd July, alongside their previously announced headline date on Friday 24th July.

The seaside takeover will also feature an unmissable line-up of special guests including The Selecter, Craig Charles, and The Beatles Dub Club, with more artists still to be announced.

One of the UK's most beloved bands, Madness will bring their legendary full live band show to Brighton Beach, performing career-defining classics and fan favourites including ‘Our House', ‘It Must Be Love', ‘House Of Fun', ‘Baggy Trousers', ‘One Step Beyond' and more.

Renowned for their high-energy, raucous live performances, get ready for two epic seaside celebrations - live, loud, and full of heart.

On The Beach: Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton's seafront, ‘On The Beach' is now entering its sixth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Bonobi, Eric Prydz, Hybrid Minds, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Libertines, Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs and The Kooks. On The Beach is already having a huge impact on the UK's festival circuit.

2026 has already saw Fatboy Slim announce 3 shows which all sold out in the pre sale. The Maccabees have also been announced, with 2 remaining days left to be announced.

Formed in North London, Madness have grown into one of Britain's most successful and best-loved bands, selling millions of records worldwide and inspiring generations of artists. More than four decades on, their music, spirit, and style are woven into the fabric of British culture.

Madness achieved their first ever UK Number 1 studio album in 2023, with the release of their latest record 'Theatre Of The Absurd Presents C'est La Vie'. Throughout their career, the band have had 11 UK top ten albums, 15 top ten singles and have won a multitude of awards including a prestigious Ivor Novello. They've performed on the top of Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Jubilee celebrations and set the record for the biggest ever audience for the BBC's Live New Year's Eve Broadcast - the most watched TV music event of 2018.