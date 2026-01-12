Lulu, Kirsty Wark, Justine Picardie, Alan Cumming and More To Lead Fundraising Events at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced its first fundraising events marking the theatre’s 75th anniversary year, alongside a new exhibition celebrating its in-house costume legacy.

The fundraising programme will begin on Saturday, February 28, when singer and actress Lulu will appear in conversation with Pitlochry Festival Theatre Artistic Director Alan Cumming. The event will include a post-show signing of Lulu’s autobiography If Only You Knew.

On Sunday, March 1, author and fashion writer Justine Picardie will be in conversation with broadcaster Kirsty Wark, discussing Picardie’s new book Fashioning the Crown, which examines British royal history through fashion and image-making, drawing on original research from the Royal Archives.

In addition to the fundraising events, the theatre will present a free exhibition showcasing 25 years of costumes from Pitlochry Festival Theatre productions. Displayed throughout the theatre’s public spaces, the exhibition will feature garments, accessories, sketches, fabric samples, and production images, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the theatre’s wardrobe department.

The fundraising appeal, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations, will support the creation of new live theatre, the development of new writing and creative talent, and expanded engagement with schools and communities.

The fundraising events will take place at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, with Lulu in Conversation with Alan Cumming scheduled for Saturday, February 28 at 7:00 p.m., followed by Kirsty Wark in Conversation with Justine Picardie on Sunday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.

Priority booking for Patrons and Members will open Tuesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m., with general sale beginning Monday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets and further information are available at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com or by calling the box office at 01796 484626.