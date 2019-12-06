Lord Mayor's Tea Dance To Take Place at City Hall, Cork in January

A January 'Gathering' of young and old, from communities all over Cork and beyond who love to dance, will take to the floor in City Hall, to the 'Savoy Hotel' style music of Evelyn Grant (RTÉ lyric fm) and the Cork Pops Orchestra. The Lord Mayor's Tea Dance, hosted by Cllr. John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, is a not-for-profit initiative organised by a local committee of people from the public, private and voluntary sectors. The committee is chaired by Dr. Andrew Crosbie.

Afternoon tea is a highlight of the occasion and there will be a 'Cinderella' raffle prize for one lucky lady, who will receive a hair do prize, lunch for two. The proceeds from the raffle are in aid of Enable Ireland.

Young people are invited to bring an older person or a group of older people to the 'Ball'.

Previous Tea Dances have proven to be great fun and the need for these events is greater now than ever before. These dances recognise the role of a previous generation and offer a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge this contribution at the start of 2020.

We are inviting 'The Young at Heart' of the nation to use the 'free travel' to come to Cork for the 'craic'. We hope by publicising this event nationwide that local groups in cities towns and villages throughout the country will repeat this initiative.

Entertainment is provided by the Cork Pops Orchestra conducted by Evelyn Grant and we expect some of our dancers to out-dance 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The orchestra will be joined by special guest Keith Hanley -Voice of Ireland and award winning music producer DJ Dashka, who has performed worldwide. http://www.djdashka.com

The Cork Pops Orchestra will perform a selection of up-tempo and 'smoochy' numbers. Dancers can enjoy a range of music from Johann Strauss to Abba and demonstrate their dancing skills in waltzes, tangos, two-steps, a bit of rock 'n' roll and then let it all hang out with DJ Dashka, Keith Hanley and the Cork Pops Orchestra.

We would like to acknowledge the continued support of Cork City Council; The HSE,; First South Credit Union;Valerie Finnegan Cahill (Ikon Hair Salon); Dino Cregan and his family.

The Cork Pops Orchestra's Tea Dances were devised by Gerry Kelly and grew from the successful Millennium Tea Dance project for 'The Young at Heart', which took place in Cork City and County in 2000.

See a video of a previous Tea Dance below!





