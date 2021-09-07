London Theatre Runway Announces Return to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

London Theatre Runway has announced that they will be returning to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre for another jam-packed programme!

London Theatre Runway was created by Olivier-nominated Choreographer Matt Cole during the peak of the pandemic to create a safe and rewarding training programme for professional performers. LTR is a non-competitive programme, where participants are encouraged to enhance their current talents, build on confidence and learn new skills, all whilst working with top industry professionals.

Starting from Saturday 25th of September, their Associates Course will run for 8 weekends;

Saturdays are created with training and technique in mind. Sessions will focus on Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Dance Style, Spoken Voice, Technical Singing, Ensemble Singing, Acting and Acting through Song, to name a few.

Their Sunday sessions are designed to provide outstanding industry-led workshops, where leading Casting Directors, Choreographers, Musical Supervisors and Directors offer their top-quality advice and knowledge on the ever-changing industry.

Last year, they welcomed over 100 professional performers who were dedicated to perfecting their craft and connecting to the very best creatives in the industry. For many of their members, the experience of London Theatre Runway has led to future opportunities within the industry.

A few of their upcoming workshop leaders include Natalie Gallacher (Casting Director of Moulin Rouge, The Book of Mormon and The Lion King), David Grindrod (Casting Director of Waitress, Cinderella and Back to the Future), Debbie O'Brien (Casting Director of Starlight Express, Thriller Live and Flashdance), Nikolai Foster (Artistic Director of the Leicester Curve and Director of Grease, West Side Story and White Christmas), Lucy Jenkins (Casting Director of The Play That Goes Wrong, The Kite Runner and War Horse) , Tinuke Craig (Director of The Colour Purple, Crave and Vassa) and Gareth Valentine (Musical Supervisor of City of Angels, Sweet Charity and Guys and Dolls)... to name only a few!

They will soon be hosting their first ever Drop-in session:

On Monday 20th of September from 19:00-22:00, London Theatre Runway will be collaborating with Ocean Bellamy (founder of Oceans Therapy) to deliver a workshop on DEALING WITH NERVES AND ANXIETY BEFORE AN AUDITION. The workshop costs just £40.

For many, these common emotional states distract from giving a flawless performance, whether that be the worry of "I need to try my hardest to impress the panel" or "I really hope I don't crack on that high note!" This three-hour session focuses on helpful tips and troubleshoots existing pressures to help you audition to your very best standard.

They have also just launched their first Short Course:

A MASTERCLASS IN CONDUCTING AND MUSICAL DIRECTION WITH ANTHONY GABRIELE provides professional and graduating Musical Directors and Conductors the opportunity to brush up on their skills in Conducting and Baton Technique, the art of Musical Direction and Repertoire, with the world-class Maestro.

This course takes place on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th of November at the National Opera Studios from 10:30-17:30 both days. There are two different ways to take part in these sessions; the first is to be an active Participant. Participants will work alongside Anthony in a workshop capacity over the two days to receive personal critiques on how to develop their skills further. Participant places cost £180 for the whole course. Their second option is to be a Spectator of the course; Spectators will not work with Anthony directly but will have the opportunity to observe all aspects of each session so that they can receive important tips, tricks and advice on becoming a successful Musical Director. The cost of a Spectator space is just £90 for both days.

Programme Director Harry Winchester said "It's so exciting that after such a positive response in the past year, London Theatre Runway are now able to start creating more programmes which both coincide with our original weekend course and also sessions and drop-ins which are completely separate but are able to offer opportunities to other creatives within the industry, such as aspiring Musical Directors and Choreographers. Keep an eye out for more announcements soon!"

Course Founder and Olivier-nominated Choreographer Matt Cole said "London Theatre Runway is a programme designed exclusively for professional performers. Our aim is to provide high-quality training in all disciplines, whilst gaining exclusive access to workshops with top theatre creatives. Over the past year, we have been overwhelmed with the response from both our members and the wonderful array of industry workshop leaders who have joined us. We provide a non-competitive environment where professionals can train hard and hone their skills without pressure. Being a professional performer means you never stop learning or training, and LTR provides everything you need under one roof."