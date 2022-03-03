Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

London Original Print Fair Announces Move to Somerset House for 37th Edition

pixeltracker

A full list of exhibitors will be announced in March.

Mar. 3, 2022 Â 

Following two years of online editions, the London Original Print Fair will return this year with a much-anticipated physical event. The 37th edition of this prestigious fair will take place in the elegant South Wing, East Wing and West Wing galleries of Somerset House from 26th - 29th May.

The London Original Print Fair (LOPF) provides an unrivalled opportunity to view and buy original prints spanning five centuries, from top international dealers, galleries and studios. Printmaking has been instrumental in the development of art since the 15th century and the wide span of prints on sale at the Fair set contemporary prints in their historical context. Artists include old and modern masters, from Rembrandt and Canaletto to Whistler, Matisse and Picasso. Prints by today's leading artists will also be on sale with artists seen at past fairs including David Hockney, Cornelia Parker, Grayson Perry, Paula Rego and Rebecca Salter PRA.

LOPF launched at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1985 with just 16 exhibitors; this year's fair will host three times this number, promoting prints as important and collectable works of art. The fair has also retained its online Print Platform post-Covid and you can browse and buy works from 84 international print dealers through their website.

Helen Rosslyn, director of the LOPF, comments We are very excited to be holding a physical event again and have had overwhelming support from our loyal exhibitors. Artists and dealers have been keeping busy over the past two years so there will be lots of fantastic new things on show. Our 37th Edition should be one not to miss!

A full list of exhibitors will be announced in March.



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • S.E.M. Ensemble Presents String Quartets Plus Concert
  • New England Conservatory Students And Alumni Win Grow Your Art Grants
  • The Ruth Page Center For The Arts Announces The ReturnÂ Of CENTER STAGE AT RUTH PAGE, March 25 and 26
  • Deutsche Grammophon To Release World Premiere Recording Of JÃ³hann JÃ³hannsson's Oratorio Drone Mass