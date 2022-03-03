London Original Print Fair Announces Move to Somerset House for 37th Edition

Following two years of online editions, the London Original Print Fair will return this year with a much-anticipated physical event. The 37th edition of this prestigious fair will take place in the elegant South Wing, East Wing and West Wing galleries of Somerset House from 26th - 29th May.

The London Original Print Fair (LOPF) provides an unrivalled opportunity to view and buy original prints spanning five centuries, from top international dealers, galleries and studios. Printmaking has been instrumental in the development of art since the 15th century and the wide span of prints on sale at the Fair set contemporary prints in their historical context. Artists include old and modern masters, from Rembrandt and Canaletto to Whistler, Matisse and Picasso. Prints by today's leading artists will also be on sale with artists seen at past fairs including David Hockney, Cornelia Parker, Grayson Perry, Paula Rego and Rebecca Salter PRA.

LOPF launched at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1985 with just 16 exhibitors; this year's fair will host three times this number, promoting prints as important and collectable works of art. The fair has also retained its online Print Platform post-Covid and you can browse and buy works from 84 international print dealers through their website.

Helen Rosslyn, director of the LOPF, comments We are very excited to be holding a physical event again and have had overwhelming support from our loyal exhibitors. Artists and dealers have been keeping busy over the past two years so there will be lots of fantastic new things on show. Our 37th Edition should be one not to miss!

A full list of exhibitors will be announced in March.