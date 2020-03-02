Liverpool Philharmonic Welcomes 12,000 Children For Schools' Concerts Week

Starting today, Monday 2 March, and running to Friday 6 March, Liverpool Philharmonic will welcome 12,000 children ages 7-14 from 167 schools and home educator groups to eight Schools' Concerts by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Entitled 'Our Global Vision' the concerts will be themed around the environment and link directly into the national curriculum. All young people attending have been working to learn a specially commissioned song which they will perform in the concerts as a massed choir of 1,500 children with the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The concerts are presented and produced by Alasdair Malloy and conducted by Michael Seal. To enhance the experience, teachers have access to a free digital set of music lesson plans to use in the classroom specifically written for this age group and access to the music to be performed in the concert specially recorded in advance by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Peter Garden, Executive Director - Performance and Learning commented, "We are delighted to welcome some of Merseyside's youngest music fans to Liverpool Philharmonic Hall this week. Over the past 78 years, the schools' concerts have provided hundreds of thousands of children from Merseyside, North West England and North Wales with their first experience of live orchestral music in one of the country's premier concert venues."

The Liverpool Philharmonic Schools' Concerts have been running since 1942 and in 2020 will welcome children from the Liverpool City Region and as far afield as Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester and North Wales. They are designed to capture pupils' imagination and inspire a lifelong love of live music. In 2020, there will be 12,000 students from 167 schools and home educator group attending eight concerts in five days at Key Stages Two and Three levels, and a further 6,000 children aged 5-7 attending the primary school Key Stage One schools' concerts in June.

For more information about the Liverpool Philharmonic Schools' Concerts visit: https://www.liverpoolphil.com/take-part/schools-concerts/.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You