Live Theatre Resumes At The Finborough Theatre Next Month With NOT QUITE JERUSALEM

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a play written in the year the Finborough Theatre opened, the first new UK production in 40 years of Paul Kember's award-winning 1980 comedy-drama Not Quite Jerusalem opens at the Finborough Theatre for a two week limited season on Tuesday, 14 September 2021.

The cast includes Miranda Braun, Ailsa Joy, Joe McArdle, Matt Mella, Luke Nunn, and Ryan Whittle.

It's 1979, and Mike, Carrie, Pete and Dave have fled grim, divided England for the sunshine, sex, beer and bagels of a Israeli kibbutz. Only to find that what was supposed to be a working holiday is more like hard labour in 100-degree temperatures.

Pete and Dave soon alienate themselves with their foul-mouthed, high-spirited behaviour. Carrie desperately tries to fit in, but cannot relate to either her fellow-countrymen or the Israelis. Only Cambridge drop-out Mike seems able to articulate what it means to be young, conflicted, English, and a very long way from home. Until, that is, he meets no-nonsense kibbutznik Gila...

This production contains strong language.