Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This spring, Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will make return to Ireland and the UK for a 14-venue tour presented by Dance Consortium. The Trocks, fresh from celebrating their 50th anniversary, are still delighting audiences around the world with their hilarious parodies of classical ballet - performed with impeccable technique and fabulous comic timing.



The Trocks' love of Classical and Romantic ballet is at the heart of what they do. Their perfectly judged blend of satire, subversion and slapstick is rooted in deep knowledge and respect for the original repertoire. In the UK and Ireland, they are presenting two different programmes - one on tour and one in London - spanning both ballet and contemporary dance.



On tour, the repertoire is Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Pas d'Action from La Bayadere (UK Premiere) or Metal Garden (UK Premiere); Dying Swan; Walpurgisnacht. At the Peacock Theatre, London the repertoire is Swan Lake; Pas de Deux or modern work or solo to be announced; Metal Garden (UK premiere); Dying Swan; Paquita.

14 of the company's extraordinary dancers, hailing from Spain, Japan, Mexico, Cuba, Italy and the US, will be taking on a kaleidoscope of roles performed by their male danseur and female ballerina alter egos.



The dancers are: Olga Supphozova and Yuri Smirnov (Robert Carter); Varvara Laptopova and Boris Dumbkopf (Takaomi Yoshino); Grunya Protazova & Marat Legupski (Salvador Sasot Sellart); Holly Dey-Abroad and Bruno Backpfeifengesicht (Felix Molinero del Paso); Colette Adae and Timur Legupski (Jake Speakman); Blagovesta Zlotmachinskaya and Mikhail Mudkin (Raydel Caceres); Gerd Törd and Pavel Törd (Matias Dominguez Escrig); Tatiana Youbetyabootskaya and Araf Legupski (Andrea Fabbri); Moussia Shebarkarova and Vyacheslau Legupski (Vincent Brewer); Minnie Van Driver and William Vanilla (Liam Hutt); Maya Thickenthighya and Roland Deaulin (Peter Gwiazda); Marina Plezegetovstageskaya and Jacques d'Aniels (Antonio Lopez); Vera Vidludik and Nicholas Khachafallenjar (A.J. David); Heidi Kleine and Polykarp Legupski (Harrison Broadbent).



Founded in 1974 in the wake of the Stonewall Riots, The Trocks started life as a late-night act on the makeshift New York stage of an early LGBTQ+ organisation. They have always been trailblazers and inclusivity, gender fluidity and body positivity, once subversive now part of the mainstream, are a given for them.



Tory Dobrin, who joined the company as a dancer in 1980 and became artistic director in 1992, said: “Our tours to the UK are one of the highlights of our calendar. The enthusiasm and expertise of the audiences in Ireland and the UK is unmatched! We are very much looking forward to performing, especially these new works.”

Tour Dates

Thursday 30 April & Friday 1 May at 7.30pm

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, DUBLIN

Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2 D02 PA03

Tickets: +353 (0) 1 677 7999 / www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie



Tuesday 5 May to Friday 8 May at 7.30pm and Saturday 9 May at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

The Peacock Theatre, LONDON

Portugal St, London WC2A 2HT

Tickets: 020 7863 8222 / www.sadlerswells.com/



Tuesday 12 & Wednesday 13 May at 7.30pm

Wales Millennium Centre, CARDIFF

Bute Place, Cardiff CF10 5AL

Tickets: 029 2063 6464 / https://www.wmc.org.uk/



Friday 15 & Saturday 16 May at 7.30pm

WOLVERHAMPTON Grand Theatre

Lichfield St, Wolverhampton WV1 1DE

Tickets: 01902 42 92 12 / https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk



Tuesday 19 & Wednesday 20 May at 7.30pm

Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON

22-26 Commercial Road, Southampton SO15 1GE

Tickets: https://www.mayflower.org.uk



Tuesday 26 & Wednesday 27 May at 7.30pm

NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal

100 Grey St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 6BR

Tickets: 0191 232 7010 / www.theatreroyal.co.uk



Friday 29 & Saturday 30 May at 7.30pm

Alhambra Theatre BRADFORD

Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ

Tickets: 01274 432000 / www.bradford-theatres.co.uk



Tuesday 2 & Wednesday 3 June at 7.30pm

MILTON KEYNES Theatre

500 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3NZ

Tickets: 0333 009 6690 / https://www.atgtickets.com



Friday 5 & Saturday 6 June at 7.30pm

NORWICH Theatre Royal

Theatre St, Norwich NR2 1RL

Tickets: 01603 630000 / www.norwichtheatre.org



Tuesday 9 & Wednesday 10 June at 7.30pm

The Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

The Friars, Canterbury CT1 2AS

Tickets: 01227 787787 / www.marlowetheatre.com



Friday 12 June at 7.30pm

Grand Theatre BLACKPOOL

33 Church St, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Tickets: 01253 290190 / www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/



Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 June at 7.30pm

EDINBURGH Festival Theatre

13-29 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9FT

Tickets: 0131 529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com



Friday 19 & Saturday 20 June at 7.30pm

His Majesty's Theatre ABERDEEN

Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Tickets: 01224 641122 / www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre/



Tuesday 23 & Wednesday 24 June at 7.30pm

BUXTON Opera House

Water St, Buxton SK17 6XN

Tickets: 01298 72190 / www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk