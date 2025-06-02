Leeds United Legends Join Fans For Special Recording of 'Marching On Together' for World Premiere Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leeds United legends join fans for special recording of 'Marching On Together' for world premiere theatre production. Former Leeds United stars Jermaine Beckford and Paul Reaney made a special appearance at the Leeds United Foundation's Corner Flag Café, joining fans and community members for a heartfelt recording of the club's iconic anthem, 'Marching On Together'.

The recording will feature in the world premiere of Through It All Together, a brand-new play opening at Leeds Playhouse on 23 June. The production is a love letter to Marcelo Bielsa, the beautiful game, and the unbreakable bond that unites families and fans.

Written by Leeds playwright Chris O'Connor and directed by Gitika Buttoo, the play has been commissioned and developed by Leeds Playhouse. The production has been closely developed with members of Leeds' Dementia Engagement and Empowerment Project (DEEP), which is co-run by Leeds Playhouse and Dementia Friendly Leeds both close allies of the Corner Flag Café.

The Corner Flag Café is a monthly meet-up instigated by Leeds City Council's Peer Support Service for people living with dementia in partnership with Leeds United Foundation, offering a safe and welcoming space for older fans and people living with dementia to connect through football memories.

The visit by Beckford and Reaney brought joy, nostalgia, and a powerful sense of unity to the group.

“It's always a privilege to come back and be part of something that brings people together,” said Jermaine Beckford. “Hearing everyone sing Marching On Together - it gave me goosebumps.”

Paul Reaney added: “This club is about more than football. It's about family, community, and history. Today was a reminder of that.”

Dr Nicky Taylor, Theatre & Dementia Research Associate at Leeds Playhouse, said: “The group was already buzzing with energy, but when Jermaine and Paul walked in, the atmosphere went stratospheric. It felt like we were right there on the terraces at Elland Road. Hearing lifelong fans record Marching On Together brought an incredible authenticity and emotional punch to the production. It's not just a song in the show - it's at the very heart of the story.”

John and Jenny Burkitt, who participate in the Peer Support Service and are regulars at the Corner Flag Cafe, said: "Just to say how much we enjoyed the session at Leeds United and to say thank you to Peer Support. A massive thank you as well to the staff of Leeds Playhouse and Leeds United who were great fun!”

Deborah Marshall of the Peer Support Service said: "This was a truly wonderful opportunity for people living with dementia and their loved ones to engage in. Through singing and recording this iconic song, which has the power to evoke strong emotions and memories, participants have shared a unique experience and have contributed to the play, connected as a team – and really are marching on together."

Set in Yorkshire, the play follows Howard and Sue, an ordinary couple with an extraordinary passion for Leeds United, as they navigate living with dementia. As the team welcomes a new manager in Marcelo Bielsa, hope is reignited not just for promotion, but for personal renewal. Amid misplaced teabags, a legendary chilli recipe, and the dream of returning to the Premier League after 16 long years, the story unfolds as a moving tribute to resilience, stubborn independence, and glorious failure.

Leeds Playhouse offers a variety of creative activities for people living with dementia, including Our Time sessions, Peer Support sessions in collaboration with the Peer Support Service and cultural organisations across the city, and its groundbreaking Dementia Friendly performances.

The Playhouse's innovative approach has earned national recognition, receiving awards from the Alzheimer's Society and the National Dementia Care Awards. Through It All Together further demonstrates the Playhouse's dedication to creating professional work centred on people living with dementia, rooted in lived experiences, and accessible to the communities it serves.

The play stars Reece Dinsdale as Howard and Shobna Gulati as Sue. It runs in the Playhouse's Courtyard Theatre from 23 June to 19 July, with Dementia Friendly performances and community engagement at its heart. The full company includes Bradford's Natalie Davies; Leeds' Dean Smith, and Everal A Walsh.

The creative team for Through It All Together is completed by Set & Costume Designer Amanda Stoodley; Lighting Designer Jason Taylor; Sound Designer & Composer Annie May Fletcher; Movement Director Neil Bettles; Casting Director Lucy Casson CDG; and Theatre & Dementia Consultant Dr Nicky Taylor.

