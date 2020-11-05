Lee Ridley Announces 2021 UK Tour

The Britain’s Got Talent winner is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He made his first stand-up appearance in February 2012.

Following the success of his sell out debut tour in 2019 - during which he performed at over 100 UK venues - Lee Ridley (aka Lost Voice Guy) is heading back out on the road in 2021 to put a smile on the faces of people up and down the country once again.

The Britain's Got Talent winner will poke fun at his life living as a disabled person in a post-apocalyptic world as he tries to cope with the fame and fortune since his memorable victory. From the highs of meeting 50% of The Chuckle Brothers to the lows of being called "him off The X Factor", and everything in between.

Lee might not have a Geordie accent yet, and he might still sound like a posh version of Robocop, but his comedy is sure to leave you speechless.

Lee is the first stand-up comedian to use a communication aid. He made his first stand-up appearance in February 2012 and took his first ever solo show to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2013. He has performed a show there every year since (until COVID 19 came along).

As well as winning Britain's Got Talent 2018 Lee also won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014 and has appeared on some of the country's most popular TV shows including The One Show, This Morning, Lorraine and BBC Breakfast.

He has performed for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on The Royal Variety Performance, appeared on Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, America's Got Talent: The Champions, Live At The Apollo, the New Year edition of The Last Leg, The Now Show and Comedians Giving Lectures.

The third series of Lee's popular Radio 4 sitcom, Ability, which he co-writes and in which he also stars, will air in Spring 2021. His debut book, I'm Only In It For The Parking - a humorous autobiographical look at disability and the way we approach it - will be published in paperback March 2021.

Lee is an Ambassador for the charity Scope and is also a patron of Smile For Life, Find A Voice, Communication Matters and The Sequal Trust.

www.lostvoiceguy.com

