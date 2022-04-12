La Veronal Brings PASIONARIA to Sadler's Wells in May

Marcos Morau's company La Veronal returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre with Pasionaria on Tuesday 3 May & Wednesday 4 May after a thought-provoking debut in 2015, Voronia.

Through the troupe's multi-disciplinary approach, Pasionaria questions the notion of emotional detachment in an artificial world depriving its inhabitants of their individualism, morals and passion.

Pasionaria is also a reflection on the idea of progress carried through by eight dancers who play with the concept of robotic, statuesque or inert bodies - ultimately asking what makes humans, human.

Marcos Morau was granted the National Dance Award by the Spanish Ministry of Culture in 2013. He has run La Veronal, as director, choreographer, and set, light and wardrobe designer for over ten years. He has travelled the world presenting his pieces at festivals, theatres and international contexts. La Veronal is known for its stunning and expressive work which extends across different artforms.

Between Barcelona and New York, Marcos Morau studied photography, movement and theatre. He builds worlds and imaginary landscapes where movement and image meet and shallow one another.