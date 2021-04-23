LAMDA Granted Full Degree Awarding Powers

London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art has announced that they have been granted full Degree Awarding Powers. Students joining the academy on its full-time courses this academic year will have their qualifications awarded in LAMDA's name for the first time.

Since its inception LAMDA has been recognised as a pioneer in its field and is now regarded as one of the world's leading conservatoires, providing exceptional training to actors, directors and technicians. Graduates of LAMDA have gone on to have enduring and successful careers in the creative industries and beyond, with alumni including Benedict Cumberbatch, Ruth Wilson and David Oyelowo. Degree Awarding Powers recognises the quality of LAMDA's training and will build on the drama school's history and reputation.

Sarah Frankcom, Director of LAMDA said, "Achieving degree awarding powers is an incredibly important milestone for LAMDA as we look to the future and the continued evolution of drama schools. Our new independence gives us the flexibility to ensure all our training programmes respond to the industry and reflect what drama school training in the 21st century looks like. This has never been more important than now as we see the industry adapting to the challenges and recovery from COVID-19. I'd like to thank the University of Kent, Office for Students and QAA for their support in this transition and we look forward to the opportunities DAP will bring the next generation of LAMDA students."

LAMDA's Student Presidents, Evangeline Beaven, Lucy Havard, Gusta Matthews and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel said, "This is such exciting news for LAMDA and future students. We're all so proud to be a part of this community and such a respected institution, and we're sure that incoming students will be thrilled to have their degrees awarded by LAMDA itself."

Degree Awarding Powers marks the culmination of a five-year journey. LAMDA was previously a member of the Conservatoire for Dance and Drama (CDD) and its degree qualifications were awarded by the University of Kent. LAMDA gained independence from the CDD in August 2018 after becoming the first institution to register as a Higher Education Provider with the Office for Students (OfS). In December 2018 LAMDA formally applied to OfS for full Degree Awarding Powers and underwent a lengthy period of rigorous scrutiny carried out by the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), culminating in a report completed in April 2020. LAMDA is now one of the first institutions to be given full Degree Awarding Powers under the new system.

In order to be granted full Degree Awarding Powers, a provider must demonstrate that it is a self-critical, cohesive academic community with a proven commitment to the assurance of standards supported by effective quality systems. All the underpinning criteria must also be fully met, so the QAA scrutiny covered academic governance; regulatory frameworks; academic standards; the quality of the academic experience; staff scholarship and pedagogical effectiveness; the environment for supporting students and an evaluation of performance.