Kidzania's CINDERELLA Pantomime To Be Streamed Online This Christmas

KidZania London in collaboration with Louis Rayneau today announce that, despite tier 4 restrictions in London, the show will go online, and their pantomime Cinderella will now be streamed in homes from today until 3 January. For just £15 the production can be watched multiple times over 7 days.

Cinderella the pantomime was filmed earlier this year at KidZania London, an indoor city run by kids at Westfield Shepherd's Bush - Lauren Osborn and Louis Rayneau direct Ashleigh Harvey (Wicked Stepmother), Courtney Jackson (Gigi), Jamie Jones (Fifi), Beccy Lane (Cinderella), Amy Matthews (Fairy Godmother), Nicholas McLean (Buttons), and Luke Street (Prince Charming), with Ru Fisher, Hannah Grace Lawson, Rachel Sargent, Josh Harrison Yellop and Ashlee Young completing the ensemble.

Follow this classic rags-to-riches storyline and cheer along Cinderella and her hilarious friend Buttons as they outwit her wicked stepsisters and search for love at Prince Charming's royal ball - but watch out for that clock turning midnight!

Packed with amazing musical and pop hits, this great British panto can be screened via https://kidzania.co.uk/whats-on/kidzania-online-pantomime.

Louis Rayneau today said, "We're thrilled to still be able to share this magical pantomime at Christmas. I'm very grateful to Kidzania London for all the support and enabling us to bring something very special for people of all ages to enjoy!

"In these challenging times, we were fortunate to be able to create work and employ a brilliant team of freelancers to create this production. Every time you stream the production it supports our industry and helps keep theatre alive - we couldn't be more grateful."

In a bid to support the arts community whilst many performing arts venues have remained closed throughout 2020, KidZania London is proud to work with an exquisite cast of West End performers, directors, choreographers and musicians on the creation of this project.

All necessary precautions were taken throughout the filming and production of Cinderella the Pantomime which took place in November 2020 and was completed in alignment with the government Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

Ed Court is Musical Director, with choreography by Rachel Sargent and Ashlee Young.