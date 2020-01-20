Kidz Bop Searches For Mini Pop Stars To Support UK Tour

KIDZ BOP - the #1 music brand for kids - is searching for new dance talent to join them as part of the UK leg of the KIDZ BOP World Tour in April 2020.

The KIDZ BOP Kids kick off their first-ever UK headline tour this Easter and to celebrate they're looking for seven virtual support acts who will see their video premiered on the BIG SCREEN at The KIDZ BOP live show. And one lucky act will also get the opportunity to support The KIDZ BOP Kids LIVE on stage at the world-famous The London Palladium.

Dance groups simply have to select their favourite KIDZ BOP song and send in a film of their own choreographed routine / music video performance to be in with a chance of their video being screened before The KIDZ BOP Kids take to the stage at the following venues:

Tour dates:

· Tues April 7 - The London Palladium

· Weds April 8 - The London Palladium

· Fri April 10 - Liverpool Empire Theatre

· Sat April 11 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

· Mon April 13 - Glasgow SEC Armadillo

· Weds April 15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

· Thurs April 16 - Cardiff St David's Hall

· Fri April 17 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

The dance group selected will win six tickets for the KIDZ BOP World Tour date where their routine will be shown.

Visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com/news for more information, terms and conditions.

The tour will feature today's biggest pop chart hits 'sung by kids for kids' and follows the release of the fifth KIDZ BOP UK album KIDZ BOP 2020.

The British KIDZ BOP Kids, Ashton, Max, Mia and Twinkle - who have sold more than 275,000 albums to date - will bring the interactive live family-friendly concert experience to iconic venues across the UK.

The all-new show features awesome set design, costumes, exciting choreography, and tonnes of cool surprises! Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

To see your dance group's name in lights, and for your performance to be shown on the big screens across the KIDZ BOP World Tour follow these steps:

· Visit KIDZ BOP UK on YouTube to select the song you wish to perform to, from the following choices: Sorry Not Sorry, Shake It Off, I Like It, Look What You Made Me Do, Anywhere, Symphony, Castle On A Hill, Nothing Holding Me Back, Ciao Adios.

· Choreograph a dance routine / music video performance to your selected song. No singing required - this is a dance competition.

· Film and edit your performance. TOP TIP: Why not use costumes, locations and effects to bring your entry to life!

· Visit www.cuffeandtaylor.com/news for full details and T&Cs, and to submit your entry.

KIDZ BOP's new UK album, KIDZ BOP 2020, features popular hits including "Someone You Loved," "Don't Call Me Up," "Wish You Well," and more.

2019 was an outstanding year for the KIDZ BOP Kids. Supported by national TV and digital advertising campaigns, the KIDZ BOP Kids have appeared and performed on popular kids' TV and radio shows as well as staple ITV chat shows, Good Morning Britain and Loose Women.





