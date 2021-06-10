Kevin Clifton To Return As Stacee Jaxx In ROCK OF AGES UK Tour

Following a sell-out tour in 2018/2019, the producers of the smash-hit ROCK OF AGES have announced the cast and Kevin Clifton's return in the role of Stacee Jaxx at selected performances. The tour will open at The Alexandra Birmingham from the 19 August with Kevin first appearing as Stacee Jaxx at the Liverpool Empire on 13 September 2021. Full dates and casting can be found at the website www.rockofagesmusical.co.uk.

Kevin Clifton thrilled audiences as Stacee Jaxx on the 2018/2019 'Rock of Ages' UK tour and he is reprising the role in 2021. Kevin is best known known for being a professional dancer on BBC1's 'Strictly Come Dancing'. In seven years on the show Kevin reached the final, a record five times, winning four glitter balls including the main show Glitterball trophy in 2018 with Stacey Dooley before leaving in 2019. Since then, Kevin has gone on to appear in many other theatre productions including, 'The Wedding Singer' and 'Singin' in the Rain'.

The producers said today, 'We are delighted Kevin will be back as Stacee Jaxx, he has wowed us and audiences with his superb singing voice and we can't wait for him to be part of our exciting show once again. We are also thrilled to welcome back many returning cast members from the last tour and a new rising star Joe Gash who will be playing the iconic role of Lonny. We can't wait to be back and to give audiences (and fans) the best party night out of the summer'.

The full cast for the ROCK OF AGES tour includes Luke Walsh who first played the lead role of Drew in the 2018/2019 tour, and he is back to reprise the role in 2021. Luke is a singer/songwriter and his theatre credits include 'Chess' (Umeda Arts Theatre, Osaka) and 'Boybands Forever' (Germany Tour).

Rhiannon Chesterman played Regina on the previous tour and is returning in the role of Sherrie. Rhiannon's previous theatre credits include UK and Ireland tour of 'Grease' and 'Mrs Henderson Presents' at Noel Coward Theatre, West End.

Joe Gash will play the iconic role of Lonny. Joe will be making his theatre debut in the role.

Ross Dawes will play Dennis Dupree, his previous West End theatre credits include 'Phantom of the Opera', 'Girl from the North Country', 'Charlie & the Chocolate Factory' and 'Shrek the Musical'.

Gabriella Williams will play Regina and her previous credits include Sophie in 'Mamma Mia!' in the West End at the Novello Theatre and 'Carrie; The Musical' at Southwark Playhouse.

Jenny Fitzpatrick will play Justice. Jenny previously played the alternate Tina Turner in 'TINA, The Tina Musical' in London's West End at the Aldwych theatre.

Vas Constanti, Andrew Carthy, Erin Bell will also be returning in their roles from the 2018/2019 tour as Hertz Klinemann, Franz Klinenmann and Constance. They are also joined by returning cast members Adam Strong and Joshua Dever.

They are joined by Scott Hayward, Sam Turrell, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Siobhan James, Morgan Scott and Janine Somcio.

The crew is made up of Company Stage Manager Paul Deavin, Deputy Stage Manager Sophie Mason, Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover Mali-Beth Rose, Technical Stage Manager Toby Lee-White, Chief LX Toby Cartmell, LX2 / Tech Swing Pete Fry, Sound 1 Christopher James, Sound 2 Robert Matthews, Head of Wardrobe Samantha Griggs and Wardrobe Assistant Stefan Stuart.

Returning to the band from the 2018/2019 tour, Musical Director and Keys Liam Holmes, Guitar Marc Le Guerrannic, Bass Guitar Elliot Mason and Drums Vito Guerrieri.

"ROCK OF AGES" is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including 'Don't Stop Believin', 'We Built This City', 'The Final Countdown', 'Wanted Dead or Alive', 'Here I Go Again', 'Can't Fight this Feeling' and 'I Want To Know What Love Is', played loud and proud by an awesome live band. Leave it all behind and lose yourself in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair, and yes, they can come true!

Now a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London's West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version this show promises you the best party night out around.

"ROCK OF AGES" has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The full creative team includes Nick Winston ("Chess", "Mame" and "Cats") who will Direct and Choreograph the show, Set and Costume design by Morgan Large ("The Woman in White", "Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat" and "Tell Me On A Sunday"), Lighting Design by Ben Cracknell ("Sunset Boulevard", "Pantoland at the Palladium", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert"), Sound Design by Ben Harrison ("Mame", "Priscilla Queen of the Desert" and "Fame") and Video and Projection design by Duncan McLean ("The Car Man, Nutcracker! and Magic Goes Wrong"). Casting Director is Jim Arnold CDG, Associate Director is Victoria Gimby, Associate Choreographer is Ryan-Lee Seager and Associate Lighting Designer is Chris Vaughan. Costume Supervision by Lee Tassie and Production Management by Phil McCandlish.

Tour Dates

Thursday 19 - Saturday 21 August 2021

The Alexandra, Birmingham - Www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 August 2021

Sunderland Empire - Www.atgtickets.com/sunderland

Tuesday 31 August - Saturday 4 September 2021

Glasgow King's Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 September 2021

Liverpool Empire Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 21 - Saturday 25 September 2021

New Wimbledon Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 28 September - Saturday 2 October 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 5 October - Saturday 9 October 2021

Manchester Opera House - Www.atgtickets.com/manchester

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 October 2021

Exeter Northcott Theatre - Www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Monday 25 - Sunday 31 October 2021

Dartford Orchard Theatre - Www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 2 - Saturday 6 November 2021

Stoke On Trent Regent Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/stoke

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Monday 8 - Saturday 13 November 2021

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre - Www.everymantheatre.org.uk

*kevin Clifton Will Play The Role Of Stacee Jaxx

Tuesday 16 - Saturday 20 November 2021

Beck Theatre Hayes - Www.becktheatre.org.uk

Tuesday 23 - Saturday 27 November 2021

Darlington Hippodrome - Www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Tuesday 30 November - Saturday 4 December 2021

Grimsby Auditorium - Www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

Tuesday 18 - Saturday 22 January 2022

Poole Lighthouse - Www.lighthousepoole.co.uk

Tuesday 25 - Saturday 29 January 2022

New Victoria Theatre Woking - Www.atgtickets.com/woking

Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 February 2022

Llandudno Venue Cymru - Https://www.venuecymru.co.uk/rock-ages

Tuesday 1 - Saturday 5 March 2022

Lyceum Crewe - Www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Tuesday 15 - Saturday 19 March 2022- On Sale Soon

Churchill Theatre Bromley- Https://churchilltheatre.co.uk/

Tuesday 22 - Saturday 26 March 2022

Opera House Blackpool - Www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Tuesday 29 March - Saturday 2 April 2022

Grand Wolverhampton - Www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 April 2022

New Theatre Peteborough - Www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tuesday 19 - Saturday 23 April 2022

Hull New Theatre - Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Tuesday 3 - Saturday 7 May 2022

Hawth Theatre Crawley - Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 May 2022

Edinburgh Playhouse - Www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Tuesday 17 - Saturday 21 May 2022

Cardiff New Theatre - Www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Tuesday 24 - Saturday 28 May 2022

Aylesbury Theatre - Www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Tuesday 31 May - Saturday 4 June 2022

Floral Pavillion New Brighton - Www.floralpavilion.com

Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 June 2022

Castle Wellingborough - Www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

Tuesday 14 - Saturday 18 June 2022

Portsmouth King's Theatre - Www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk