Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre

Performances run Saturday 3rd – Sunday 18th February 2024.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Juliet Stevenson Joins the Cast of Theatre-Rites' JOURNEY OF A REFUGEE at Stanley Arts Centre

Olivier Award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson has joined the cast of Theatre-Rites’ Journey of a Refugee at Stanley Arts Centre this February, in the pre-recorded vocal role of The Speaker. Known for her on-screen roles in Bend It Like Beckham, Truly, Madly, Deeply, and the MCU’s Secret Invasion, and her on-stage roles in The Doctor and Death and the Maiden, Stevenson joins this timely and engaging production, exploring the journey and arrival of a refugee to the UK and the universal theme of people searching for a place they can call home.

Stevenson comments, I’ve always greatly admired Theatre-Rites, and to be involved in their important work is a real pleasure. I hope audiences who come and see the production will engage with its themes both during and after the show, have a fantastic time, and also take away with them its important message surrounding refugee communities.

Dealing with complex and difficult stories about displacement and what it means to be a refugee in a simple and hopeful way, this promenade production is made by children's theatre experts Theatre-Rites for audiences of ages 8+. Audiences young and old can experience true stories told through a beautiful blend of puppetry and performance and immerse themselves in the world around them. Interactive segments allow the audience to experience the journey in a lively but meaningful way, responding to Stevenson’s The Speaker.

With a cast including professional musician/performer and refugee from Sudan Mohamed Sarrar, Croydon-based professional performer and refugee from Ethiopia Adi Detemo, Kassichana Okene-Jameson and Vivian Triantafyllopoulou, the production promenades through multiple spaces within Stanley Arts Centre, giving the audience a playful and important insight into the complicated spiral of UK bureaucracy that asylum seekers face. 

Journey of a Refugee is supported by Theatre-Rites, Arts Council England, This is Croydon, The Fenton Arts Trust, John Thaw Trust and Enterprise Arts Trust.


Regarding schools performances, please contact bookings@theatre-rites.co.uk for further information.


 




