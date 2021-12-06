Josh Berry Ends His UK Tour at The Clapham Grand in July 2022

Josh Berry, stand-up, impressionist and author of the No 1 Bestselling 'Staggering Hubris' ends his sold-out UK tour at The Clapham Grand on the 7th July 2022.

Josh Berry is a stand-up, impressionist and writer known for Rafe Hubris, his spoof SPAD who became a lockdown sensation, his many Radio 4 appearances and the satirical impressions podcast 'Josh Berry's Fake News', a show not afraid to put the middle finger up to facts. With sold out houses and extra dates added Josh's first UK tour ends on the 7th July at The Clapham Grand.

The show is in two parts. Josh Berry: Who does he think he is? will see Josh mock people who went to slightly more prestigious private schools than him. He'll also probably do some impressions although he's eager for everyone to know he's artistically beyond being just someone who does impressions these days.

Rafe Hubris (BA, OXON): In Auditorium cum Hubris, tells the tale of the Coronavirus pandemic from the perspective of his alter-ego, the Conservative party SPAD, or special advisor, Rafe Hubris (BA, OXON), a man of implacable self-confidence but zero ability. Rafe, who sees himself as the puppet master at the centre of government, has worked closely with the biggest names in UK politics, Big Daddy Cum Cum (Dominic Cummings), Matt Cock in his Hands (Matt Hancock) and Blojo (Boris Johnson). Rafe intends to leave his family estate to network, relay classic 'rona' anecdotes and answer your submitted questions.

Josh first gained prominence in 2013 aged 16 when his impressions of stars including Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal propelled him onto national TV and radio outlets during coverage of Wimbledon. After graduating Josh worked with Union Jack Radio initially voicing the weekly topical show 'Andy Murray's 15-0 Songs' before writing and voicing the escapist satirical impressions sketch series 'Josh Berry's Fake News'. The second series recently won a nomination for The Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards 2020. Josh continues to work with and create shows for Union Jack Radio as well as being a regular on Radio 4 Extra's 'Newsjack' and Radio 4's Dead Ringers.

Josh Berry's first book, 'Staggering Hubris:The Covid diary of Boris Johnson's most classic SPAD: The Rona Years, Vol 1' published by Lightning Books, the fiction imprint of Eye Books is the first of what will doubtless be many memoirs as Rafe travels his own inevitable journey to the premiership. In the run-up to its launch Staggering Hubris leap-frogged Robert Peston, Piers Morgan and Sir Alan Duncan to become Amazon's No 1 bestselling title in UK Politics.

Tour Dates

21 January, The Old Market, BRIGHTON

22 January, Junction, CAMBRIDGE

3 February, The Glee Club, OXFRD

11 & 12 February, Rondo Theatre, BATH

19 February, Leicester Square Theatre, LONDON

19 March, Leicester Square Theatre, LONDON

5 April, Lawrence Batley Theatre, HUDDERSFIELD

9 April, Performing Arts Centre, BRISTOL

21 April, Exeter Phoenix, EXETER

25 April, The Leadmill, SHEFFIELD

28 May, Kenton Theatre, HENLEY-ON-THAMES

7 July, The Clapham Grand, LONDON