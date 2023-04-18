Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Join The Eurovision Party At Liverpool's Epstein Theatre

Eurovision fever will hit the grade II listed Hanover Street venue from 9-14 May as Liverpool hosts the 2023 contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Eurovision comes to Liverpool next month and the Epstein Theatre is promising Song Contest fans the party of all parties in the stunning surroundings of its historic auditorium.

The theatre will be showing all the live Eurovision action on a giant, high-tech digital screen specially installed on stage for the occasion, with the Eurovision Viewing Party fun starting with the first semi-final on Tuesday, 9 May.

The celebrations continue on Thursday, 11 May with the second live semi-final also beamed directly from the M&S Bank Arena on the waterfront.

And the excitement reaches a climax on Saturday, 13 May with the Eurovision Grand Final which is expected to be watched by 160 million people worldwide.

All three Epstein events will be hosted by Liverpool's own Dame Fanny de Faux and will be completely family-friendly, with competitions, quizzes and prizes for the best-dressed.

Drinks can be ordered and delivered directly to your seat, so you won't miss any of the Eurovision action or atmosphere.

The special week of events concludes on Sunday, 14 May with the chance to catch the hilarious big screen comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Sit back and chill out with a Bloody Mary (or a cup of tea) in this matinee screening as Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan and Eurovision winners including Jamala and Conchita Wurst bring Hollywood sparkle to the tale of a pair of Icelandic friends living the Eurovision dream.

Liverpool successfully bid to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest after last year's winners, Ukraine, weren't able to hold the event because of the ongoing Russian invasion of the country. Sam Ryder, the United Kingdom's entry, was runner-up in 2022 and the UK was asked to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine.

Thirty-one countries will compete across the two semi-final dates, with 10 from each semi-final making it through to the grand final where they will join the entries for the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

The slogan of this year's event is United in Music which demonstrates the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the City of Liverpool, and the power of music to bring communities together.

Epstein Theatre manager Anthony Proctor says: "The Epstein Theatre is famous for fantastic entertainment, and this is going to be the best party on Hanover Street!

"All the events we have planned are completely family-friendly and accessible to all, which is part of what Eurovision is all about - bringing people together in a shared love of music."

The Epstein Theatre is managed by Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; and Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.



