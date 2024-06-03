Jodie Whittaker Returns to the Stage in THE DUCHESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) will take on the iconic role of a lifetime in Zinnie Harris’ acclaimed contemporary production of The Duchess.

This powerful adaptation of John Webster’s classic The Duchess of Malfi opens for a strictly limited 11-week West End season at the Trafalgar Theatre from 5 October – 20 December.

Jodie Whittaker said: "I'm beyond delighted to return to the stage after over a decade, and even more so to lead Zinnie Harris' incredibly powerful adaptation of John Webster's harrowing drama. Zinnie has so brilliantly propelled The Duchess of Malfi into contemporary culture, which is what originally drew me to the piece. Being able to portray the Duchess' tragic and captivating story on stage every night is a true honour."

Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?

Directed and adapted by award-winning Zinnie Harris (Macbeth (an undoing)), this “towering adaptation” (The Stage) of Webster’s thrilling drama explores the depths of the patriarchy against female resistance.

Vivid, complex and captivating, further casting for this must-see contemporary production will be announced soon.

Originally produced and developed by the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Comments