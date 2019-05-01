Jodie Prenger to Star as Miss Hannigan in ANNIE at Birmingham Hippodrome

Michael Harrison and David Ian announce that Jodie Prenger will star as 'Miss Hannigan' in the musical "ANNIE" at Birmingham Hippodrome fromTuesday 23 July - Sunday 11 August.

Jodie Prenger is probably best known for winning the role of 'Nancy' in Cameron Mackintosh's West End production of "Oliver!" through the BBC television series "I'd Do Anything". During her run in the show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane she received both critical and public acclaim for her portrayal of the role. Jodie recently wowed audiences playing the lead role in the national tour of "Abigail's Party". She has also played the title role in the national tour of the musical "Calamity Jane" and starred in the National Theatre's hit production of "One Man, Two Guvnors" both in the West End and on tour as well as 'Lady of the Lake' in "Spamalot". Jodie is also a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2.

Joining Jodie in the show will be Alex Bourne as 'Oliver Warbucks', Richard Meek as 'Rooster', Jenny Gayner as 'Lily' and Carolyn Maitland as 'Grace Farrell'. The title role of 'Annie' is shared by Faye Katsande, Ava Smith and Freya Yates. They are joined by three teams of young performers who play the girls in Miss Hannigan's orphanage.

Completing the cast will be Michael Anderson, Thomas Audibert, Andy Barke, Caroline Bateson, Daisy Boyles, Blaise Colangelo, Gary Davis, Ashleigh Graham, George Rae, Anne Smith, India Thornton, Matt Trevorrow, Amy West and Samuel Wilson Freeman.

This production recently ran for an extended season in the West End following a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2015/16 as well as a recent sell-out season in Toronto.

Alex Bourne reprises his performance as 'Oliver Warbucks' after playing the role in this production of "Annie" in the West End, Toronto and on the 2015/16 tour. His many other West End credits include 'Danny' in "Grease", 'The Beast' in "Beauty and the Beast", 'Billy Flynn' in "Chicago", 'Khashoggi' in "We Will Rock You" and 'Fred/Petruchio' in "Kiss Me, Kate" for which he received an Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical. His other credits include 'Daryl Van Horne' in "The Witches of Eastwick" and the Watermill Theatre, for which he received a TMA nomination for Best Actor, 'Sam Michael' in the national tour of "Mamma Mia!" and 'Lex Hogan' in "Eugenius!" at the Other Palace.

Richard Meek's many credits include 'Trevor Graydon' in "Thoroughly Modern Millie", 'Brad', 'Eddie' and 'Dr Scott' in "The Rocky Horror Show" and 'Sir Galahad' in "Spamalot", all on national tour. He has also appeared as 'Leo Bloom' in the international tour of "The Producers" as well as 'Dustin' and 'Greaseball' in the 25th anniversary cast of "Starlight Express" in Bochum, Germany.

Jenny Gayner's West End credits include 'Miss Wilson' in the original cast of "The Girls" at The Phoenix Theatre, 'Hunyak' in "Chicago" at the Adelphi, Cambridge and Garrick theatres and "Spamalot" at the Palace Theatre. Jenny has also appeared as 'Lina Lamont' in "Singin' in the Rain" and 'Brooke Windham' in "Legally Blonde", both at Kilworth House.

Carolyn Maitland reprises her performance as 'Grace Farrell' after playing the role in this production of "Annie" in Toronto. Her West End credits include 'Ellen' in "Miss Saigon" at the Prince Edward Theatre, 'Marian' in "The Woman in White" at the Charing Cross Theatre and "Groundhog Day" and "Kiss Me, Kate", both at the Old Vic. Her other credits include 'Molly' in the national tour of "Ghost" and 'Kathy Seldon' in Singin' in the Rain at Kilworth House.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search...

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning new production includes the unforgettable songs 'It's the Hard Knock Life', 'Easy Street', 'I Don't Need Anything But You' and 'Tomorrow'.

"ANNIE" has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. "ANNIE" is directed by Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker. "ANNIE" is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

Annie runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 23 July to Sunday 11 August. To book tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You