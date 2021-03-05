Joanne Clifton Announced as Patron of JGH Academy of Theatre Arts

Joanne Clifton has been announced as the patron of JGH Academy of Theatre Arts in Canterbury, Kent. Joanne joined BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' as a professional dancer in 2014 and went on to win the famous Glitterball Trophy in 2016 with Ore Oduba having previously been crowned the World Champion in Ballroom Showdance in 2012. Her extensive Musical Theatre Credits as a leading lady include: Janet in 'the Rocky Horror Show' (UK Tour), Alex Owens in 'Flashdance the Musical' (UK Tour), Dale Tremont 'Top Hat' (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and Millie in 'Thoroughly Modern Millie' (UK Tour).

JGH Academy was founded by theatre producer, Joseph Hodges, and casting director, Jay Gardner, in January 2021 to bring an intensive full-time training academy to Canterbury, Kent, from September 2021, specialising in outstanding Musical Theatre training.

Pooling together their many years of performing arts experience from across the globe and unique set of contacts and relationships within the professional musical theatre industry, they will offer a two courses (a two-year Sixth Form and a one-year Intensive) that allows their students to gain the knowledge, training and skills to audition for further performing arts training or prepare for a career in the arts.

Each academic year, one talented student will be the recipient of the 'Joanne Clifton Scholarship' to contribute toward their tuition fees. In addition to this, Joanne will be joining JGH for Master classes from time to time.

The one-year course will be geared towards performance and technical skills, as well as audition technique, with training in the following disciplines: Singing, Voice, Acting, Musicianship, Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Acrobatics, Contemporary and Commercial.

Their academic calendar, which runs from September to July, will feature two performances at the nearby Malthouse Theatre:

A Musical Theatre Showcase in March, to be performed to an invited audience of top agents, casting directors and representatives from professional theatre colleges.

A full-scale musical production in July, to give students the opportunity to understand a professional rehearsal process and how to fully develop a character from start to finish.

They're thrilled to be joined by an outstanding faculty of incomparable teachers, who will ensure a high standard of training is maintained throughout all disciplines including: Head of Acting, Katie Ray (Joseph, The Sound of Music, Million Dollar Quartet), Head of Singing, Louise Young (Mamma Mia, The Marvelous Wonderettes, Friends), Head of Ballet, Anna Stevens (West Side Story, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera), Head of Contemporary, Victoria Collins (We Will Rock You), and Head of Commercial, Jacob Fearey (Chicago, Bat Out of Hell).

Applications are now open for their September 2021 intake for anyone aged 16 plus with a view to obtaining a career in the performing arts. The application and audition process is completely free of charge and can be accessed online at www.jghacademy.co.uk/apply.

There's lots more information on their website www.jghacademy.co.uk. They're also on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @JGHCanterbury.