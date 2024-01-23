Jo Caulfield Brings HERE COMES TROUBLE to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in February

Jo Caulfield can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 23 February.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Jo Caulfield will bring Here Comes Trouble to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on 23 February, packed with brilliant routines and fantastically embarrassing stories.

Audiences can expect razor-sharp observations and scandalous oneliners as Jo gets her claws into everything and everyone.


From yelling at strangers on trains (and many other places), to discussing ridiculous sexual fantasies and annoying her neighbours, Jo doesn’t mean to cause trouble; she just has the nerve to say out loud what everyone else is thinking!

This is Jo Caulfield doing what she does best: pure stand-up, just Jo, a microphone, and a bad attitude.

Jo’s TV credits include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Mock The Week, The John Bishop Show, Have I Got News For You, The Royal Variety Show and as Champion of the Week on Richard Osman’s House of Games – where she discovered she has a horribly competitive and completely ruthless streak.

Jo has written and starred in several of her own BBC Radio 4 series and has appeared as a guest on many radio panel shows including Just A Minute, Breaking The News, The News Quiz and Armando Iannucci’s Charm Offensive.

A prolific comedy writer Jo worked for many years as a writer on So Graham Norton on Channel 4. She has also written for Ruby Wax, Joan Rivers, Denise Van Outen and Ant & Dec.
 

Jo Caulfield can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 23 February. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at Click Here

 




