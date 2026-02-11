Jimmy Carr to Perform New Comedy Show LAUGHS FUNNY at Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Jimmy Carr will bring his brand-new show ‘Laughs Funny' to Bradford Live on Saturday 5 September 2026. If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy… one of the world's best loved comedians, Jimmy Carr, is back on tour with a brand-new show.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract some people, but they can also repel. Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them. But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you'll like.

A household name in the UK and one of the biggest selling comedians in the world, Jimmy consistently performs to capacity crowds around the globe. His last tour, Terribly Funny, was seen by over 1.2 million people in 45 different countries, as far as we know, making it the biggest international stand-up tour ever. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny will extend his reach even further and mark the first time this record-breaking comedian has toured in arenas in the UK and Ireland.

Priority live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 10am Thursday 12 February.