Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces New Tour: JV2 2020

16 talented, young international dancers from Jasmin Vardimon's professional development company JV2 take to the road this spring with a triple bill showcasing an exciting and energetic mix of inventive choreography and exceptional new talent.

JV2 2020 premieres works by Mafalda Deville (ex-company dancer) and Anthony Matsena (Sadler's Wells Young Associate) along with an inspiring new piece by multi-award winning Jasmin Vardimon. Vardimon's new work Dark Moon has been created especially for this year's JV2 from favourite moments of her company's repertoire, transforming sections from Park, Medusa, 7734 and Freedom into a breathtaking new experience. This vibrant dance ensemble, hand-picked by Jasmin Vardimon following an international audition process, celebrates the culmination of their training with three captivating, powerful and resonant works.

Now in its 8th year, the established JV2 Professional Development Diploma was created with the mission to encourage, cultivate and nurture young talent. The programme offers students a unique opportunity to train as versatile and multi-disciplinary performers, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers.

"I'm very proud to present these 16 powerful female dancers, who demonstrate their talent throughout this mixed bill. Nurturing young talent is at the core of JV2, and this year we are pleased to support international choreographers and upcoming costume and lighting designers to collaborate on these exciting new creations." Jasmin Vardimon

The JV2 programme is an ideal opportunity for students to deepen their knowledge of Vardimon's methodology and apply it to their own creative practice. Combining high level physical and theatrical training, choreography and other stagecraft with education techniques and career skills, the aim is to enable students to realise their potential, bridging the gap between graduate and professional to become mature, versatile and employable performers.

JV2 is a recognised training route for young performers from all over the world. 85% of all graduates are currently employed in the sector as performers, choreographers or involved in dance education. Several graduates have gone on to perform professionally with Jasmin Vardimon Company, touring new work internationally. Others have become key educational facilitators within the company, inspiring the next generation of dance professionals. To date, Jasmin Vardimon Company have also commissioned 14 choreographers in the early stages of their careers, and all have gone on to create or produce their own work and companies. The JV2 programme also works in partnership with higher education establishments including Rose Bruford College and London College of Fashion offering opportunities for young costume and lighting designers to collaborate on the production of the tour and providing a vital platform to develop their skills in a professional environment.

JV2 2020 Tour Dates:

Tue 21 April, 7.30pm CANTERBURY Gulbenkian Theatre

Fri 24th April, 8pm and Sat 25th April 2.30pm and 8pm LONDON Lilian Bayliss Studio, Sadler's Wells

Tues 28th April, 7.30pm WINCHESTER Theatre Royal

Thu 30th April, 7.30pm WOLVERHAMPTON Arena Theatre

Photo Credit: Bill Knight





