​​​​​​​Jack Studio Theatre Presents DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When a rival student Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would, with lethal force...

Now stuck in the 'Seventh Circle', Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigour in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!

Starring Jak Malone, fresh from his critically-acclaimed performance in Operation Mincemeat (Southwark Playhouse/New Diorama Theatre), as Desmond Channing and the entire company of larger than life characters. This darkly comic one-man musical, loosely based on All About Eve, has its European premiere with new direction and design from Joe McNeice.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe) Ltd. on behalf of Dramatists Play Service Inc. of New York.

For tickets and more information visit www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only).





