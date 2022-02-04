Jack, Hilary & Michael Whitehall Announce Extra Live Date At The London Palladium

After selling out London's Hammersmith Apollo, Jack, Hilary and Michael Whitehall have added an extra date to their run of Jack Whitehall with Hilary and Michael: How To Survive Family Holidays. Taking place on Wednesday 23rd March 2022 at The London Palladium, tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday 7th February, available from jackwhitehall.com.

Based on the book of the same title described by Marcus Berkman in The Daily Mail as 'splendidly effervescent' and 'screamingly funny', the live How to Survive Family Holidays shows are where Lonely Planet meets family memoir as actor and comedian Jack Whitehall is joined by his parents Hilary and Michael Whitehall to discuss their hard-won advice on surviving family holidays.

Through some of the best and funniest anecdotes from their wide experience of travelling together as a family for the past five years, as shown in the hit Netflix show Travels With My Father, the Whitehall's will lay out the perils, pitfalls - and even the joys - of family holidays.

Jack says in How to Survive Family Holidays: "The truth about any holiday - if it's with one's own family - is that no amount of sunshine, wine or festive spirit will stop your worst character traits coming to the surface. You have just volunteered to spend a week in close proximity with the people who know you best and who will never ever let you forget it. No one survives unscathed. Things are always going to end in tears: you can only hope they're of laughter. Interest in my family only seems to grow, despite my best endeavours to silence them."

Jack's parents say: "Ok, Jack has thrown us under the bus but at least he has given us the chance to tell our side of the story."

Tickets go on sale on Monday 7th February at 10am, available from jackwhitehall.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

The book How to Survive Family Holidays is out now.