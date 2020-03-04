JEW…ish Returns To King's Head Theatre

Returning to King's Head Theatre by popular demand, JEW...ish is a romcom revolving around the tempestuous and obstacle-ridden relationship of Max, who is Jewish, and TJ, who isn't. Continuing their situationship is not as easy as when they were part of the university's Polyamory Society, alongside two millennia of inherited trauma on top of two decades of millennial stereotypes, maybe there's too much of a cultural divide? Even couples counselling does not seem to help untangle them from this complex co-dependency. But they do really love each other (occasionally). As they struggle with their careers in the arts, with Max's overbearing family, and with each other, the two 'frenemies' try to navigate their differences and unwillingly make a go of it.

JEW...ish is the millennial romcom that no one asked for, striking a resounding chord with audiences and posing the one question that should never be answered: is it ever ok to get back with your ex?

Co-writer Poppy Damon said, "Saul and I started writing together because we make each other laugh. Part autobiography about Saul's experience growing up Left wing and Jewish. Part autobiography about me being a hippy wannabe artist. It's an exaggerated reflection of the best and worst of ourselves and our friends - the truth is it's not that exaggerated. This is a rom-com inspired by every shit relationship we've ever had."

Unleash the Llama are a collective of theatre creatives with a diverse range of talents, who create ambitious theatre, TV and radio comedy that address emerging socio-political themes through idiosyncratically imaginative storytelling, often with a darkly comic tone and a historical bent. They are also responsible for the irreverent narrative comedy podcast PanaMax and the sketch show TüManz 2k18 which premiered at London's Leicester Square Theatre in January 2018. Prior to this, both founders cut their teeth as members of the Cambridge Footlights. Unleash the Llama are developing a number of projects alongside JEW...ish, including Father Away with Gordon Kennedy of Absolutely Productions for radio. Writers Saul Boyer and Poppy Damon have won awards for their writing together (Shortlisted for The RSC/Other Prize, Papatango, Cannes Series 'In Development' Award).

Bespoke WeddingsThe King's Head Theatre was established in 1970. Passionate about championing ethically produced fringe theatre, we are known for our challenging work and support of young artists. Last year 88,029 audience members saw a show of ours: 37,586 at our 110-seater home on Upper Street and 50,443 elsewhere. At our home in Islington we had 686 performances last year of 113 different shows. We are committed to fighting prejudice through the work we stage, the artists and staff we work with and by producing work for minority audience groups. We believe in fair pay for all on the fringe and create accessible routes for early career artists to stage their work; work we are passionate about. In 2017, we announced the theatre is on the move. Subject to a fundraising campaign, the King's Head Theatre will move into a custom-built space in the heart of Islington Square, directly behind its current home securing the future of the venue for generations to come.

Tickets: www.kingsheadtheatre.com | 020 7226 8561





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You