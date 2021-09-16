Iris Theatre Announce Jack Miles As The Next Artist In Their Platform Initiative

Iris Theatre today announces musical theatre composer Jack Miles as the next artist featured in their ongoing PLATFORM initiative, which supports artists from a variety of disciplines taking the next steps in their career. Jack Miles will perform a one-night-only concert accompanied by performers Jordan Castle, Cecily Redman, Jack Reitman and Marnie Yule to celebrate his original musical works, with musical direction from Matt Herbert. Featuring songs from St Anne Comes Home, The Problem With Fletcher Mott, Adeline and In Clay, Jack Miles' PLATFORM event will be on 29 October at the Actors' Church in the heart of Covent Garden.

Paul-Ryan Carberry, Artistic Director of Iris Theatre said today, "We've seen such huge success with our PLATFORM initiative this year and we've been really grateful to our audience for coming out to celebrate these exceptional talents with us. We're so proud that our next PLATFORM artist will be the wonderful Jack Miles. His music had the ability to move, challenge and connect his audience and I can't wait for him to take to the stage alongside some special guests in October."

Jack Miles said today, "The wonderful people at Iris Theatre are welcoming me into their home, the Actor's Church, for a beautiful night full of new musical theatre songs, performed by some of the most tremendously talented people I've ever met, at one of the most idyllic venues in London's West End. Literally - what more could you want? This multi-award-winning cast includes Jordan Castle, Cecily Redman, Jack Reitman, and Marnie Yule. On MD duties for the evening is Matt Herbert and all his musical mastery. It's going to be very special. And I can't wait."

Tickets for PLATFORM are available at https://iristheatre.com/whats-on/.