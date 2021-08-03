Immersive Experience Inspired by DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to Premiere in London

Department Studios, Inc. and Myriad Entertainment announced today they have entered a global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainmentto create a new and unique immersive experience inspired by the world of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains.

Department Studios, Inc. was launched by Jessica Rees Middleton and Jonny Grant, founders of The Department Agency and pioneers in creating ground-breaking, hyper real immersive experiences commercially. Department Studios, Inc. was created to harness their incredible skill set and talent and channel it into producing original immersive entertainment phenomena based on globally famous stories.

Myriad Entertainment has its roots in critically lauded West-End productions, award-winning television, and some of the most ambitious narrative immersive shows in the last decade. Led by theatre and television director Simon Evans alongside masters of the genre and long-term immersive theatre-practitioners Georgia Clarke-Day and David Frias-Robles, Myriad Entertainment combines thrilling storytelling with a unique approach to audience agency.

Together, they've assembled an international team of some of the most creatively talented artists from the worlds of stage, immersive theatre, tech and entertainment to create multi-platform experiences based on original narratives, expanding beloved stories and propelling the genre to new heights for fans worldwide.

Further information concerning Department Studios, Inc. and Myriad Entertainment's new DC-themed immersive experience will be revealed later this year.