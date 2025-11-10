Imagine Theatre Unveils 2025 Scottish Pantomime Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Imagine Theatre is bringing the magic of the holidays to life once again with a spectacular lineup of family pantomimes across Scotland, packed with laughter, music, sparkle, and dance. This year’s festive season stars some of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers in Glasgow, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, and Kilmarnock.

“Christmas simply wouldn't be Christmas without pantomime; it's been at the very heart of winter celebrations for hundreds of years,” said Steve Boden, Managing Director of Imagine Theatre. “This year we're thrilled to bring together such a fantastic group of people to bring some of the most-loved fairy tales to life on stage. From household names to incredible local performers, our shows are all about joy, laughter, and making memories that will last a lifetime.”

GLASGOW PAVILION – JOCK AND THE BEANSTALK

Get ready for a GIANT of a pantomime! Join your favorite ‘Pav Panto’ pals — Liam Dolan, Grado, Stephen Purdon, Scott Fletcher, Jack Jester, Jennifer Neil, Craig Glover, and Valissa Scott — as they climb to new heights in this moo-vellous festive adventure. The Trots are broke, the greedy giant Glaikitguts is terrorizing the village, and Buttercup the cow might be their only hope! Packed with Clydeside chaos and side-splitting fun, Jock and the Beanstalk will leave everyone aged 4 to 104 feeling full of beans.

THE GALLEON AUDITORIUM, KILMARNOCK – SLEEPING BEAUTY

The Killie panto gang returns with a spellbinding take on the timeless fairy tale. Led by Andrew Agnew, James McAnerney, Craig McDougall, and Ali Cleland, this magical production follows the princess cursed by the wicked fairy Carabosse. Can anyone awaken her from the enchanted sleep before it’s too late? Audiences of all ages will be swept away by this enchanting story filled with laughter and charm.

EDEN COURT, INVERNESS – SNOW WHITE

For the “fairest panto of them all,” join Highland favorites Steven Wren, Ross Allan, and Nikki Auld for a wickedly good time. When the Wicked Queen’s mirror declares Snow White to be the fairest in the land, jealousy and mischief abound. With dazzling costumes, magical mayhem, and heartwarming humor, Snow White is the perfect family treat this holiday season.

Adam Smith THEATRE, KIRKCALDY – ALADDIN

Make your Christmas wishes come true as Aladdin flies into the Adam Smith Theatre! Featuring returning stars Colin Little, Scott Watson, and Kim Shepherd, this magical adventure promises genie-us gags, glittering costumes, and show-stopping songs. Can Aladdin outsmart the wicked sorcerer, unlock the secrets of the magic lamp, and win Princess Jasmine’s heart? Hop on your magic carpet and book before tickets vanish!

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, Imagine Theatre is one of the UK’s leading pantomime and theatre production companies, renowned for its spectacular shows and top-quality family entertainment. Each production brings festive magic to audiences across the country, celebrating tradition, community, and joy on stage.

For tickets and venue information, visit www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.