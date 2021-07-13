Ian Kelsey and Nicola Sloane Will Star in Wiltshire Creative's Revival of SEPTEMBER IN THE RAIN

Artistic Director Gareth Machin and Executive Director Sebastian Warrack today announce the full cast for Wiltshire Creative's brand-new production of John Godber's September in the Rain - Ian Kelsey and Nicola Sloane. Machin's production opens on 17 September, with previews from 16 September, and runs until 9 October.

Following the run of September in the Rain, Michael Grandage will direct Ian McDiarmid in Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table from 14 to 23 October, ahead of a UK tour.

1950. Blackpool. Newly-wed Yorkshire couple, Jack and Liz have crossed the Pennines for their first trip to the seaside mecca. Beneath an uncertain September sky, they holiday in a world of stripy deckchairs, sandy sandwiches and stroppy donkeys. As the Wurlitzer organ plays they sway together on the dance floor of the Tower Ballroom.

For thirty years, come rain or shine, they never miss their annual week-long holiday on the Blackpool sands. Three decades of boarding houses, talent contests and fish and chips on the prom.

Moving backwards and forward through time, a married life unfolds through squabbles, children, laughter and tears against the backdrop of the heyday of the British seaside.

Ian Kelsey plays Jack. For theatre, his work includes Legally Blonde (Curve, Leicester), The Shawshank Redemption (UK tour), Chicago (Cambridge Theatre), Same Next Year (Theatre Royal Windsor), Kes (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Grease (UK tour and West End). For television, his work includes as series regular Vinny Ashford in Coronation Street, Lovesick, as series regular Alex Wakefield in Doctors, Dustin Baby, as lead regular Richard Mayne in Blue Murder, Hotel Babylon, as lead regular Jack Clayton in Where the Heart Is, as lead regular in Matt Brewer in Down to Earth, as series regular Dr. Patrick Spiller in Casualty and Holby City, Murder in Mind, Touching Evil, Adams Family Tree, Men Behaving Badly, and as series regular Dave Glover in Emmerdale; and for film, Black Beauty and Wild Justice.

Nicola Sloane returns to Wiltshire Creative to play Liz - she previously appeared in Two Cities. Her theatre work includes GHBoy (Charing Cross Theatre), The Butterfly Lion, Strife, Way Upstream, The Gondoliers and The Waterbabies (Chichester Festival Theatre), Our Town (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Frankenstein, To Kill a Mockingbird (Royal Exchange Manchester), Love in Idleness, A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory and West End), London Road, 50th Anniversary Gala, Anything Goes and Love's Labour's Lost (National Theatre), Flowers for Mrs Harris, My Fair Lady and Me and My Girl (Crucible Theatre, Sheffield), Enter the Guardsman (Donmar Warehouse), and The Sound of Music, Acorn Antiques, Spend Spend Spend, Martin Guerre, Les Miserables and The Woman in Black (West End). For television, her work includes Maigret, Black Mirror, Home Fires, Call the Midwife, Parade's End, Dancing on the Edge and Home Again; and for film, Red Joan, The Danish Girl, The Tale of Tales, London Road, Mr Turner, The Theory of Everything, Les Miserables, Broken and Season of the Witch.

Learn more at www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk.