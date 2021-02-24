Ian Hallard and Sara Crowe Star In ADVENTUROUS at Jermyn Street Theatre

Ros is looking for romance. Richard needs a new companion. They're a match! But the year is 2020, and dating isn't simple. From glitchy Zoom introductions, to their socially distanced first date in an actual restaurant, Adventurous follows the twists and turns of Ros and Richard's relationship as they negotiate technology, treachery...and tortoises.

Filmed in lockdown, this is the premiere of actor Ian Hallard's debut play. Both comic and touching, Adventurous tells the unexpected story of two single souls with an unstable connection. It reunites Hallard with Olivier Award-winner Sara Crowe following their many double-acts in Jermyn's Street Theatre's 2018 production of Noel Coward's Tonight at 8.30. This online production is a heartwarming and hilarious treat.

Ian Hallard was born in Birmingham. He studied English Literature at Sheffield University before commencing drama training at Mountview Theatre School. His career has encompassed West End theatre, the National, UK tours, regional productions, and has included musicals, classical theatre and new writing. He has appeared at Jermyn Street Theatre in The Importance of Being Earnest and in the Noel Coward play cycle Tonight at 8:30 alongside Sara Crowe. In 2017 he was nominated as Best Actor in a Play in the Whatsonstage awards for his role as Michael in the West End revival of The Boys in the Band. Ian's television roles include Alan-a-Dale in the Doctor Who episode Robot of Sherwood, and as Moriarty's barrister, Mr Crayhill, in Sherlock. He was a script associate on two episodes of ITV's Poirot and co-wrote a third.

Sara Crowe's theatre credits include Tonight at 8:30 (Jermyn Street Theatre) with Ian Hallard, Queers, One Voice: Monologues (Old Vic), Bedroom Farce (Duke of York's), Acorn Antiques the Musical (UK Tour), Plunder (Savoy), The Real Inspector Hound and Black Comedy (Comedy theatre), Calendar Girls (Noel Coward Theatre), Twelfth Night (Playhouse, London), The City Madam (RSC), Hay Fever (Albery theatre - Olivier nomination for best comedy performance) and Private Lives (Aldwych Theatre- Olivier Award for best supporting actress, Critics Circle most promising newcomer Award and Variety Club best actress award). Her Television credits include Midsomer Murders (ITV), Eastenders (BBC), Skins (Channel 4); Big Meg/Little Meg (ITV), Born and Bred (BBC), The Harry Enfield Show, The Rory Bremner Show, Alas Smith and Jones (BBC) and most recently the ghost story Martin's Close written and directed by Mark Gatiss. Her films include Four Weddings & A Funeral, Carry on Columbus and Scarlett. She has written two novels Campari For Breakfast and Martini Henry published by Transworld.

Before working in film and theatre as a creative, Khadifa Wong trained at the iconic London Studio Centre in all aspects of dance. After 10 years as a dancer she moved to New York to further study acting at TVI Actors Studio. Her acting training continued at Identity School of Drama in London. On her return to London, frustrated by the lack of opportunities and abundance of stereotypes for performers of colour, Khadifa realised she could make more of a difference behind the scenes and she formed her production company to help increase inclusion and erase stereotypes. As a director her theatre credits include Black Women Dating White Men and 15 Heroines. Her film work includes - Uprooted - The Journey of Jazz Dance and The Woman Who Knocked On My Door. She is a Creative Associate at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. Its 2020 had begun with acclaimed, sold-out productions of a Beckett Triple Bill directed by Trevor Nunn, and The Tempest directed by Tom Littler. During closure, the theatre has responded with its Brave New World season of digital work, including the complete cycle of Shakespeare's sonnets performed by a mixture of graduating drama students and household names including Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman and the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre+ featuring adaptations of Ovid from writers including Juliet Gilkes Romero and Timberlake Wertenbaker.

Tickets: £15.00* for a single device / £20.00* for household with more than one viewer. All ticket prices incur a £3.00 transaction fee.

Full Schedule and booking: https://www.stream.theatre/season/62