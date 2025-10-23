IN THE PRINT Comes to the King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Returning to The King's Head Theatre in March 2026, following their hit box office smash The Gang of Three earlier this year, comes the leading play-writing duo Robert Khan and Tom Salinsky with In The Print, a politically charged thriller about "The Battle of Wapping" - a year-long clash of wills between Rupert Murdoch and Brenda Dean, where treachery, secret plots, technological change and civil unrest collide.

In the mid-eighties Brenda Dean becomes the first woman to lead a major British trade union. But she quickly faces a crisis as Rupert Murdoch unleashes his clandestine plans to revolutionise the production of British newspapers.

With 5,000 jobs on the line and the future of both newspapers and her own trade union in the balance, she decides to take on Murdoch and his growing global media empire. But with time running out, and Murdoch's influence expanding, can she pull together the combined might of the trade unions to bring him down?

In The Print will be directed by Josh Roche (The Forsyte Saga - Park Theatre, London and shortly transferring to the RSC, at the Swan Theatre in December 2025; My Name is Rachel Corrie Young Vic – winner of the JMK Award; Home - The Minerva, Chichester Festival Theatre; The Importance of Being Earnest - Manchester Royal Exchange).

Previously, Khan and Salinsky enjoyed two further sell-out runs of their critically acclaimed play Brexit, which transferred to the King's Head from the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019. Their other hits have included Coalition, Kingmaker and Impossible, playing variously in London, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and Edinburgh.

Casting is to be announced.

Robert Khan said: “It's a delight to be returning to King's Head theatre next spring, to explore this incredible clash between two political and media titans: Brenda Dean – the first woman leader of a major British trade union – and Rupert Murdoch, whose future global ambitions were founded on his eventual victory at the Battle of Wapping, which has its totemic fortieth anniversary next year”.

Tom Salinsky said: “We are incredibly excited to present this new play about a period in recent British history where – as society also does today – we face a battle between the powerful advance of new technology and its revolutionary effect on working practices, against more traditional and established ways of working”.

Sofi Berenger – King's Head Executive Producer and CEO said: “It's fantastic that King's Head Theatre can open its doors to again explore some vital aspects of recent political history with this thrilling new play, which unfolds like a James Bond novel. And we're even more delighted to welcome Josh Roche in his first directing role at the King's Head, hot from the five star smash The Forsyte Saga, soon to be transferring to the RSC”.