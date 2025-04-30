IMAGINARY FRIENDS Comes to Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning writer-performer Daniel Bye (The Price of Everything; Instructions for Border Crossing) will returns with his first solo show in seven years, Imaginary Friends. The show tells the story of a struggling TV comedian who begins to listen to the wrong voices in his head following a tragic bereavement. It will debut at Soho Theatre as part of a UK tour, celebrating a bold new chapter in Bye’s career. Imaginary Friends is a bold, genre-defying exploration of identity and conscience in an age where authenticity is commodified and constantly questioned.

As Bye’s character seeks solace in the company of his imaginary friends, he loses touch with his moral compass and reality. His increasingly troublesome companions offer outlandish ideas for his struggling TV show. Bye’s deeply personal writing offers audiences a chance to reflect on their own sense of morality and challenges them to laugh at the often ambiguous nature of right and wrong. Fitting for a show about topical comedy, some of the show’s satire is rewritten nightly.

This satirical show is a wild, hallucinatory ride through the warped mirror of contemporary culture, tackling morality and humanity in a charming performance. As the protagonist embarks upon an ethically dubious and dangerous series of pranks, the lines between good and bad, and real and imaginary become blurred.

Daniel Bye is one of the UK’s leading creators of head-spinningly original work for theatre. His critically acclaimed solo shows include the Scotsman Fringe First Award-winning Going Viral, Instructions for Border Crossing, and Arthur. His show, The Price of Everything was performed over 120 times in the UK and toured internationally.

Imaginary Friends was originally commissioned by Alphabetti Theatre in Newcastle, where an earlier version ran in March-April 2024. It is produced by Alphabetti with ARC Stockton. The show will embark on an extensive UK tour in spring 2025, with additional UK, US, and international dates to be announced.

Writer and performer Daniel Bye comments, I’m really excited to bring this black comedy about comedy to Soho, London’s premiere home for both searching, thoughtful comedy and challenging contemporary theatre. Imaginary Friends aims to be both. It takes inspiration from several contemporary themes – among them the power of satire to change anything, the growing toxicity of public debate and the rise of non-human voices in the public conversation. All of that is thrown in the mix with a real grief and loss to create what I think is a thrilling ride through the topical and the timeless. And after an extensive national tour, Soho is the perfect London home for it.

